Fire crews tackle overnight blaze at Auchterarder property

Emergency services were called to Orchil Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Orchil Road.
A property on Orchil Road was engulfed in flames. Image: Google Street View

Fire crews battled an overnight blaze at a property in Auchterarder.

Firefighters tackled a major blaze in Auchterarder for more than four hours in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Orchil Road in at 3:28am, where a single-storey building was fully engulfed in flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched three fire appliances, with crews working until 7:45am to bring the blaze under control.

One resident said Orchil Road was blocked off during the incident.

A SFRS said: “We received the call at 3:28am and dispatched three appliances to the scene.

“It was a fire at a single-storey building on Orchil Road, and the full building was on fire.

“Two main jets were used, and we received the stop message at 6:52am. Our crews left the scene at 7:45am.

“We also requested the attendance of building control, and we can confirm that nobody was involved in the fire.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

