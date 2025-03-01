Auchterarder dog owner ‘heartbroken’ as hunt continues for missing spaniel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Auchterarder dog owner ‘heartbroken’ as hunt continues for missing spaniel

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross suspects "suspicious circumstances" after one of two missing dogs was found dead.

By Lucy Scarlett
Tia (right) and her daughter Daisy went missing on Monday.
Tia (right) and her daughter Daisy went missing on Monday. Image: Supplied

An Auchterarder dog owner has described her heartbreak as the hunt for her missing cocker spaniel continues.

Daisy and her mother, Tia, disappeared from Auchterarder Public Park on Monday.

Their owner, Anne McNamara, launched a desperate search with the help of Missing Pets Perth and Kinross.

Tragically, Tia was found dead near the Duchally Estate on Tuesday, but there has been no sign of Daisy.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross shared concerns over the circumstances of Tia’s death on Facebook: “From where Tia was found and from where she went missing, something is not sitting right within the team.

“We have our suspicions that Tia came to harm elsewhere and then her body was placed where she was then found.”

Search continues for missing Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

Anne, 62, says she is devastated by the loss of Tia and fears the worst for Daisy.

She told The Courier: “Daisy’s dad is at home and has lost his wee happy side.

“We just want to find her. She’ll be totally traumatised after losing mum.

“Daisy never went anywhere alone.

“She’s quite nervous – mum or dad always went with her. They were such great parents.

“I don’t know if she’s even alive.”

Daisy.
Daisy, aged 2, is still missing. Image: Supplied

She urged anyone who spots Daisy to stay quiet and not approach her, as she is likely frightened.

Anne also expressed gratitude for the volunteers helping in the search.

“Missing Pets has done everything, so has the public – I’m so grateful,” she added.

“They’ve covered hundreds of miles, given up hours of their time and done everything they can searching for her.

“It’s been amazing – the kindness of people.”

Suspicious circumstances in Tia’s death

The Missing Pets team, with 13 years of experience searching for lost animals, believe there are unanswered questions surrounding Tia’s death and Daisy’s disappearance.

Anne says the mother and daughter were inseparable.

She is convinced Daisy would not have left Tia’s side unless something had forced her to.

“That’s how we know she can’t be far away.

“She wouldn’t have left Tia unless there was foul play involved.”

Despite using drones and thermal imaging, the team has been unable to locate Daisy.

The group is urging anyone with information to come forward – even anonymously.

Drivers with dashcam footage from the A9 northbound between Dunblane and Perth on Monday evening are encouraged to hand it over.

Anne remains heartbroken and desperate for answers.

Elsewhere in Auchterarder, a property caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

More from News

Orchil Road.
Fire crews tackle overnight blaze at Auchterarder property
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
EE logo
EE addresses Dundee bogus workmen claims after concerns from residents
Bill and Lana Rollo from Forfar hit tyre trouble in the Angus darkness. Image: Paul Reid
RAC apology after Forfar blue badge driver, 81, left stranded
View of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Readers have their say on Dundee's 8% council tax hike
15
Waste at the Lathalmond site.
Dunfermline's biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
Fife students' battle to save under-threat Elmwood animal care courses
Discovery Flexibles owner and CEO Jimmy Urquhart achieved the impossible when he took over the Dundee firm in 2019. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee boss risked it all to rescue failing factory - but paid with his…
3
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Monikie Angling Club members get the boats back in the water for the 2025 season. Image: Paul Reid
Tight lines as Monikie Angling Club casts off for 50th anniversary year

Conversation