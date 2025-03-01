Auchterarder dog owner ‘heartbroken’ as hunt continues for missing spaniel

An Auchterarder dog owner has described her heartbreak as the hunt for her missing cocker spaniel continues.

Daisy and her mother, Tia, disappeared from Auchterarder Public Park on Monday.

Their owner, Anne McNamara, launched a desperate search with the help of Missing Pets Perth and Kinross.

Tragically, Tia was found dead near the Duchally Estate on Tuesday, but there has been no sign of Daisy.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross shared concerns over the circumstances of Tia’s death on Facebook: “From where Tia was found and from where she went missing, something is not sitting right within the team.

“We have our suspicions that Tia came to harm elsewhere and then her body was placed where she was then found.”

Search continues for missing Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

Anne, 62, says she is devastated by the loss of Tia and fears the worst for Daisy.

She told The Courier: “Daisy’s dad is at home and has lost his wee happy side.

“We just want to find her. She’ll be totally traumatised after losing mum.

“Daisy never went anywhere alone.

“She’s quite nervous – mum or dad always went with her. They were such great parents.

“I don’t know if she’s even alive.”

She urged anyone who spots Daisy to stay quiet and not approach her, as she is likely frightened.

Anne also expressed gratitude for the volunteers helping in the search.

“Missing Pets has done everything, so has the public – I’m so grateful,” she added.

“They’ve covered hundreds of miles, given up hours of their time and done everything they can searching for her.

“It’s been amazing – the kindness of people.”

Suspicious circumstances in Tia’s death

The Missing Pets team, with 13 years of experience searching for lost animals, believe there are unanswered questions surrounding Tia’s death and Daisy’s disappearance.

Anne says the mother and daughter were inseparable.

She is convinced Daisy would not have left Tia’s side unless something had forced her to.

“That’s how we know she can’t be far away.

“She wouldn’t have left Tia unless there was foul play involved.”

Despite using drones and thermal imaging, the team has been unable to locate Daisy.

The group is urging anyone with information to come forward – even anonymously.

Drivers with dashcam footage from the A9 northbound between Dunblane and Perth on Monday evening are encouraged to hand it over.

Anne remains heartbroken and desperate for answers.

