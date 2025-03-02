Emergency services tackle fire at Perth flat

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a flat in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property in St Catherine’s Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 5am, with multiple appliances dispatched to the scene and accessed the building through Caledonian Road.

They worked for two hours to bring the fire under control.

Police and ambulances were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness describes ‘serious incident’

One eyewitness, who passed the scene, described the major emergency response:

“You could obviously tell it was a serious incident. There were two fire engines and a fire car there, along with two police vans, a police car and two ambulances when I passed.

“Fire crews were coming and going from the flats are there was still one yellow hose reel that was going into the block.

“Police were standing outside the block of flats even after the fire brigade had left. I noticed that a third-floor window seemed to have two windows open, and was in darkness, so it looks like that was perhaps where the fire was.

“The lane of Caledonian Road heading towards the roundabout with Longcauseway was blocked, but traffic was able to pass coming from the police station direction.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 4:53am reporting a fire at a block of flats.

“Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“The stop message was received at 6:46am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

This incident comes after a second fire broke out at a block of flats on Strathtay Road on Thursday evening.