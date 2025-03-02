Emergency services tackle fire at Perth flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency services tackle fire at Perth flat

A blaze broke out at a property on St Catherine's Road on Sunday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fire crews at Caledonian Road.
Fire crews blocked off Caledonian Road. Image: Stuart Cowper

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a flat in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property in St Catherine’s Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 5am, with multiple appliances dispatched to the scene and accessed the building through Caledonian Road.

They worked for two hours to bring the fire under control.

Police and ambulances were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness describes ‘serious incident’

One eyewitness, who passed the scene, described the major emergency response:

“You could obviously tell it was a serious incident. There were two fire engines and a fire car there, along with two police vans, a police car and two ambulances when I passed.

“Fire crews were coming and going from the flats are there was still one yellow hose reel that was going into the block.

Multi-agency response.
Emergency services on Caledonian Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency services.
Multi-agency response. Image: Supplied

“Police were standing outside the block of flats even after the fire brigade had left. I noticed that a third-floor window seemed to have two windows open, and was in darkness, so it looks like that was perhaps where the fire was.

“The lane of Caledonian Road heading towards the roundabout with Longcauseway was blocked, but traffic was able to pass coming from the police station direction.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 4:53am reporting a fire at a block of flats.

“Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“The stop message was received at 6:46am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

This incident comes after a second fire broke out at a block of flats on Strathtay Road on Thursday evening.

Conversation