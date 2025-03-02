Helicopter and lifeboats join search in River Forth after reports of person in the water

A search is under way in the River Forth after reports of “concern for a person.”

The operation ongoing after emergency services responded to reports of a person in the water in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The search began around 4am on Sunday with two RNLI lifeboats, a helicopter, and multiple Coastguard officers dispatched to the scene.

Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crews were among those involved in the search.

‘Concern for person’ in River Forth

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance and searches are ongoing in the area of the River Forth following a report of concern for a person which was reported around 4am on Sunday, 2 March, 2025.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard added: “We were alerted to someone in the Firth of Forth at 4am on Sunday.

“Two lifeboats, a helicopter, and numerous Coastguard officers attended.

“We received the call to stop at 8am.

“It is a Police Scotland-led mission.”

The current status of the individual remains unclear, and search efforts are ongoing.