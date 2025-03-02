Road closed near Forfar after crash on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Road closed near Forfar after crash on A90

Dundee Road was shut at the Lochlands junction leading on to the A90 following the collision.

By Lucy Scarlett
Cars after crash.
The cars involved in the collision at the Lochlands junction. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A road was closed near Forfar after a crash on the A90.

A section of Dundee Road was shut on Sunday afternoon following the collision at the Lochlands junction leading on to the A90.

Two badly damaged cars can still be seen at the roadside.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm, prompting the temporary closure of the route.

Police remained at the scene to manage traffic and slow down drivers on the A90 southbound.

Two damaged cars.
The two cars at the side of the A90. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The road was fully reopened at 3:10pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “The crash seemed pretty bad – both cars looked totalled. I hope everyone was ok.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the collision.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from News

Emergency services on A923 near Coupar Angus.
Big emergency response as crash shuts A923 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Helicopter and lifeboats join search in River Forth after reports of person in the…
Fire crews at Caledonian Road.
Man dies in fire at Perth flat
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
4 West Shore, Pittenweem
Cottage in stunning seafront location in Fife's East Neuk for sale
Lochgelly Bowling Club past presidents Alan Scott and George McGhie with treasurer Margaret McGhie and vice-president Frank Mitchell.
128-year-old Fife bowling club faces closure if it fails to raise 'urgent' funds
The Lee family's collection of stuffed plushie toys.
Dunkeld family own 1,118 stuffed plushie animals - and plan to collect more
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Tia (right) and her daughter Daisy went missing on Monday.
Auchterarder dog owner 'heartbroken' as hunt continues for missing spaniel
4

Conversation