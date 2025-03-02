Road closed near Forfar after crash on A90

A road was closed near Forfar after a crash on the A90.

A section of Dundee Road was shut on Sunday afternoon following the collision at the Lochlands junction leading on to the A90.

Two badly damaged cars can still be seen at the roadside.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm, prompting the temporary closure of the route.

Police remained at the scene to manage traffic and slow down drivers on the A90 southbound.

The road was fully reopened at 3:10pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “The crash seemed pretty bad – both cars looked totalled. I hope everyone was ok.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the collision.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.