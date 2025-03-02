Big emergency response as crash shuts A923 in Perthshire

A big emergency response is dealing with a crash that has shut the A923 in Perthshire.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the main road near Kettins just after 3pm.

More than 90 minutes later, the road was still closed in both directions with a police cordon in place.

Two fire engines were also deployed for the emergency operation.

An onlooker told The Courier: “It seems like a pretty bad accident.

“There are a lot of emergency services here.

“Cars are beginning to queue from the police cordon.”

A Scottish Fire and Resuce Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 3.05pm to a one car road traffic crash.

“Two fire appliances from Blairgowrie were in attendance.

“We received the stop message at 4.13pm and have left the scene.”

