Big emergency response as crash shuts A923 in Perthshire

Long traffic queues have been reported.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lucy Scarlett
Emergency services on A923 near Coupar Angus.
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A big emergency response is dealing with a crash that has shut the A923 in Perthshire.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the main road near Kettins just after 3pm.

More than 90 minutes later, the road was still closed in both directions with a police cordon in place.

Two fire engines were also deployed for the emergency operation.

The site of the road closure. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Vehicles backed up in the area. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The location of the crash. Image: Supplied

An onlooker told The Courier: “It seems like a pretty bad accident.

“There are a lot of emergency services here.

“Cars are beginning to queue from the police cordon.”

A Scottish Fire and Resuce Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 3.05pm to a one car road traffic crash.

“Two fire appliances from Blairgowrie were in attendance.

“We received the stop message at 4.13pm and have left the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

