‘Increasing concerns’ for missing Kirkcaldy 14-year-old

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old from Kirkcaldy.

Regan Hunter was last seen around 5pm on Saturday March 1 in the Park Road area of the town.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black Nike jogging bottoms, a matching top and red Nike trainers.

Regan is also known to travel to the Cowdenbeath and Leven areas.

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Regan’s welfare and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I urge anyone who has seen Regan or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you think you can help, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3869 of Saturday, 1 March, 2025.”