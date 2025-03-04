Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping site scheme lodged and bingo hall housing plan dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping site scheme lodged and bingo hall housing plan dropped

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes permission for a 30,000-bird chicken shed near Letham and a self-storage facility on an Arbroath industrial estate.

By Graham Brown
Philip Hall in the heart of Carnoustie will be saved from demolition. Image: Google
Owners of a Sidlaws farmhouse hope to develop a glamping retreat beside their home.

The proposal centres on a grass paddock beside The Neuk, Thriepley.

The land, near Lundie, is around nine miles northwest of Dundee.

It covers around 3,600 sq m. The single storey pods would be timber-clad, with parking and private decking.

“As on-site owners and operators, they (the applicants) will be directly responsible for managing the glamping pods, ensuring high standards of accommodation, visitor experience and site maintenance,” their submission states.

Semi-detached Carnoustie houses

Permission in principle is being sought for two houses on a slice of overgrown land in Carnoustie.

The application had been lodged for the 650 sq m plot between 41 and 43 Ireland Street.

The land was previously part of the garden of No. 43, to the east of the site.

Housing site in Ireland Street, Carnoustie.
The vacant ground at Ireland Street in Carnoustie. Image: Voigt Architects

Voigt Architects have submitted plans on behalf of the applicants showing two semi-detached homes. New accesses would be formed in a stone wall on Ireland Street.

The houses would be set back around 13 metres from the southern boundary, which the east coast rail line runs past.

Detailed designs would be provided in a future application if permission in principle is approved.

Arbroath self-storage site approved

Permission has been renewed for a 50-container self-storage site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

Approval for vacant land at Baden Powell Road at Kirkton industrial estate was originally granted in 2019.

However, circumstances including the pandemic delayed the project.

Blue Block Storage hope to start work later this year after securing approval for the 5,400 sq m site.

It will initially house 10 self-storage containers. If the business is successful that number could expand to 50.

Another part of the site is to be used for storing caravans, boats or trailers.

It will operate Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8pm and 9am to 6pm Sunday.

30,000-bird Letham chicken shed

A new shed to house an additional 30,000 chickens on a poultry operation near Letham has been approved.

Lumgair Poultry will connect the building to the southernmost of two sheds already on the site.

The proposed shed will be around 6.3 metres high, 73 metres in length and 25 metres in width, with a floor area of approximately 1850sqm.

It will take the total capacity to 80,000 chickens.

Bractullo Farm poultry units near Letham.
There are already two poultry sheds at Bractullo Farm, near Letham. Image: Google

The chickens will be high health breeding and rearing stock only and the shed is not for egg production.

The nearest dwelling, which is 223 metres away, is Bractullo Farmhouse and is owned by the applicant.

There were no objections to the application and it was approved under delegated powers.

Carnoustie church hall conversion

Plans to convert a former Carnoustie church hall into two homes have been given the green light.

Philip Hall on Dundee Street was previously earmarked for demolition after being sold off.

A fresh proposal came forward early this year to turn the building into two three-bedroom apartments.

Philip Hall in Carnoustie.
Philip Hall is to be turned into two family homes. Image: Google

Each will be single storey, with parking for two cars. A new access onto Dundee Street would be created for one of the houses.

“The proposal would reuse and convert an existing building in a manner which would not result in any unacceptable impacts upon existing residential amenity,” said council officials.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Funky Wee Teapot café

A former martial arts gym in Montrose town centre is to become a café.

The Funky Wee Teapot was won approval for a change of use at 85 High Street.

There were no objections to the conservation area proposal.

Montrose cafe planning application.
The High Street building was previously a martial arts studio. Image: Google

Café and retail space, as well as an accessible toilet will be located on the ground floor.

The first floor is to be used for office and stage space.

The delegated approval stated: “The proposal would contribute towards the vibrancy, vitality or viability of the town centre.”

Forfar bingo hall houses dropped

Plans for six houses on the site of a former Forfar bingo hall have been withdrawn.

Local firm Albamuir submitted the proposal for the Pavilion site last summer.

The Queen Street bingo hall was destroyed by a major fire in November 2020.

Forfar pavilion bingo hall fire
The blaze tore through the old bingo hall in 2020. Image: Supplied

Two teenage boys were subsequently charged in relation to the blaze.

Permission for 14 flats on the site was granted in 2012 but the development never progressed.

The latest application proposed six single-storey homes. The two bedroom, cottage-style houses would have been laid out in two terraces.

Access was planned from the existing entrance to the site on Queen Street.

