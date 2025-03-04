Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping site scheme lodged and bingo hall housing plan dropped

Owners of a Sidlaws farmhouse hope to develop a glamping retreat beside their home.

The proposal centres on a grass paddock beside The Neuk, Thriepley.

The land, near Lundie, is around nine miles northwest of Dundee.

It covers around 3,600 sq m. The single storey pods would be timber-clad, with parking and private decking.

“As on-site owners and operators, they (the applicants) will be directly responsible for managing the glamping pods, ensuring high standards of accommodation, visitor experience and site maintenance,” their submission states.

Semi-detached Carnoustie houses

Permission in principle is being sought for two houses on a slice of overgrown land in Carnoustie.

The application had been lodged for the 650 sq m plot between 41 and 43 Ireland Street.

The land was previously part of the garden of No. 43, to the east of the site.

Voigt Architects have submitted plans on behalf of the applicants showing two semi-detached homes. New accesses would be formed in a stone wall on Ireland Street.

The houses would be set back around 13 metres from the southern boundary, which the east coast rail line runs past.

Detailed designs would be provided in a future application if permission in principle is approved.

Arbroath self-storage site approved

Permission has been renewed for a 50-container self-storage site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

Approval for vacant land at Baden Powell Road at Kirkton industrial estate was originally granted in 2019.

However, circumstances including the pandemic delayed the project.

Blue Block Storage hope to start work later this year after securing approval for the 5,400 sq m site.

It will initially house 10 self-storage containers. If the business is successful that number could expand to 50.

Another part of the site is to be used for storing caravans, boats or trailers.

It will operate Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8pm and 9am to 6pm Sunday.

30,000-bird Letham chicken shed

A new shed to house an additional 30,000 chickens on a poultry operation near Letham has been approved.

Lumgair Poultry will connect the building to the southernmost of two sheds already on the site.

The proposed shed will be around 6.3 metres high, 73 metres in length and 25 metres in width, with a floor area of approximately 1850sqm.

It will take the total capacity to 80,000 chickens.

The chickens will be high health breeding and rearing stock only and the shed is not for egg production.

The nearest dwelling, which is 223 metres away, is Bractullo Farmhouse and is owned by the applicant.

There were no objections to the application and it was approved under delegated powers.

Carnoustie church hall conversion

Plans to convert a former Carnoustie church hall into two homes have been given the green light.

Philip Hall on Dundee Street was previously earmarked for demolition after being sold off.

A fresh proposal came forward early this year to turn the building into two three-bedroom apartments.

Each will be single storey, with parking for two cars. A new access onto Dundee Street would be created for one of the houses.

“The proposal would reuse and convert an existing building in a manner which would not result in any unacceptable impacts upon existing residential amenity,” said council officials.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Funky Wee Teapot café

A former martial arts gym in Montrose town centre is to become a café.

The Funky Wee Teapot was won approval for a change of use at 85 High Street.

There were no objections to the conservation area proposal.

Café and retail space, as well as an accessible toilet will be located on the ground floor.

The first floor is to be used for office and stage space.

The delegated approval stated: “The proposal would contribute towards the vibrancy, vitality or viability of the town centre.”

Forfar bingo hall houses dropped

Plans for six houses on the site of a former Forfar bingo hall have been withdrawn.

Local firm Albamuir submitted the proposal for the Pavilion site last summer.

The Queen Street bingo hall was destroyed by a major fire in November 2020.

Two teenage boys were subsequently charged in relation to the blaze.

Permission for 14 flats on the site was granted in 2012 but the development never progressed.

The latest application proposed six single-storey homes. The two bedroom, cottage-style houses would have been laid out in two terraces.

Access was planned from the existing entrance to the site on Queen Street.

Lundie glamping pods

Carnoustie garden houses

Arbroath self-storage

Letham chicken shed

Carnoustie church hall housing

Montrose High Street cafe

Forfar bingo hall houses