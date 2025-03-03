Police probe ‘deliberate’ Montrose hospital fire

A fire was deliberately set off at the former Montrose Royal Infirmary, police believe.

Firefighters were called to the empty building in the town’s Bridge Street on Monday February 24.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and say it was started deliberately.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 10.50am on Monday February 24, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland attended a report of a fire within the former Montrose Royal Infirmary building in Bridge Street.

“Enquiries have established that the fire was set in a deliberate act.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference CR/0074272/25”

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 10.49am on February 24 that there was a fire at the former Montrose Royal Infirmary building.

“We sent three appliances – from Montrose, Brechin and Arbroath.

“Equipment used included four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and small stools.

“We left the scene at 1.54pm.”

Montrose Royal Infirmary closed in 2018 when NHS Tayside deemed it “surplus to requirements”.

The A-listed building, which sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk, was then sold off.

The building was put on the market last April.