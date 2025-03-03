Police probe ‘deliberate’ Montrose hospital fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘deliberate’ Montrose hospital fire

Firefighters were called to the former Montrose Royal Infirmary building last Monday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Montrose Royal Infirmary
Firefighters were called to the former Montrose Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson

A fire was deliberately set off at the former Montrose Royal Infirmary, police believe.

Firefighters were called to the empty building in the town’s Bridge Street on Monday February 24.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and say it was started deliberately.

Montrose hospital fire ‘deliberate’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 10.50am on Monday February 24, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland attended a report of a fire within the former Montrose Royal Infirmary building in Bridge Street.

“Enquiries have established that the fire was set in a deliberate act.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference CR/0074272/25”

Montrose Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 10.49am on February 24 that there was a fire at the former Montrose Royal Infirmary building.

“We sent three appliances – from Montrose, Brechin and Arbroath.

“Equipment used included four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and small stools.

“We left the scene at 1.54pm.”

Montrose Royal Infirmary closed in 2018 when NHS Tayside deemed it “surplus to requirements”.

The A-listed building, which sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk, was then sold off.

The building was put on the market last April.

Conversation