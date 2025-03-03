Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store

Hotel Chocolat has announced plans to renovate its new shop in the heart of St Andrews.

The chocolate brand is moving into the Market Street store, occupied by Superdrug until it closed in December.

And it has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to redecorate and install its own signs.

Bosses hope to paint the full width of the shopfront black, with the area above the shop painted white.

And they want to add “unobtrusive, traditional-style lighting” and a single projecting sign.

They say the design aims to be consistent with neighbouring H&M and The White Company.

Plan to ‘repair, maintain and redecorate’ St Andrews shop

Market Street is in St Andrews conservation area and the Hotel Chocolat shop retains much of its original design.

The company says: “The proposal is to repair, maintain and redecorate the existing shopfront.

“The nature and scale of the work is minimal.

“It is anticipated the works to the shopfront will take under a week.”

Fife Council will consider the planning application in due course.