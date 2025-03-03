Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store

The chocolate retailer took over the Market Street shop when Superdrug closed its St Andrews store in December.

By Claire Warrender
Hotel Chocolat in St ndrews
Hotel Chocolat wants to redecorate its St Andrews store. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hotel Chocolat has announced plans to renovate its new shop in the heart of St Andrews.

The chocolate brand is moving into the Market Street store, occupied by Superdrug until it closed in December.

And it has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to redecorate and install its own signs.

Bosses hope to paint the full width of the shopfront black, with the area above the shop painted white.

And they want to add “unobtrusive, traditional-style lighting” and a single projecting sign.

They say the design aims to be consistent with neighbouring H&M and The White Company.

Plan to ‘repair, maintain and redecorate’ St Andrews shop

Market Street is in St Andrews conservation area and the Hotel Chocolat shop retains much of its original design.

The company says: “The proposal is to repair, maintain and redecorate the existing shopfront.

“The nature and scale of the work is minimal.

“It is anticipated the works to the shopfront will take under a week.”

Fife Council will consider the planning application in due course.

