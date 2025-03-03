Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house

The vacant property on Promenade was gutted in the blaze.

By Neil Henderson & Finn Nixon
The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Residents in Leven have spoken of their shock at how fast a neighbouring home was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Four fire crews descended on the Promenade at around 5.30pm on Sunday after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters spent more than five hours tackling the blaze, which gutted the property.

Police remain at the scene 24 hours on from the fire.
Police remained at the scene 24 hours after the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Fire destroyed the house.
The fire destroyed the house. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

On Monday, it was apparent a section of the roof had fallen in.

Extensive damage to the house’s upper floor, ground floor and rear was also clearly visible.

Additionally, a caravan a few feet from the property has been destroyed.

House on Promenade in Leven gutted

Police remained at the scene on Monday

One Promenade resident told The Courier that they watched in horror as flames ripped through the house.

He said: “The house was already well alight when I first became aware there was a fire.

“Thick black smoke filled the immediate area.

Extensive damage to the upper floor of the house.
Extensive damage to the upper floor of the house. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
A police car parked at the rear of the gutted house.
A police car at the rear of the gutted house. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“It was frightening to watch how quickly the house was taken over by the flames.

“Flames were coming from the back of the house but all from the upstairs windows.

“A short time after, flames began coming from the roof.

“The firefighters were amazing and worked quickly from a fire engine wth a high-reach ladder to fight the flames.

“It was very windy, so that must have been a factor in how fast the fire took hold of the property.”

Firefighters battled the Fife blaze for more than five hours

Another Promenade resident said the house, which has been vacant for the past year, has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

She said: “There have been instances of teenagers accessing the garden.

“The concern now is that it will become a further attraction for anti-social behavior now that it has been badly damaged.”

Damage caused by the fire to the house on Promenade, Leven.
Damage caused by the fire to the house. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
A caravan was also destroyed in the fire.
A caravan was also destroyed. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to a derelict building which was alight on the Promenade in Leven at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

“Four appliances attended and the last appliance left the scene at 10.49pm.”

“Enquiries are ongoing following a wilful fire at a premises on the Promenade, Leven, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, 2 March.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Conversation