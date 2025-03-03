Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house

Residents in Leven have spoken of their shock at how fast a neighbouring home was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Four fire crews descended on the Promenade at around 5.30pm on Sunday after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters spent more than five hours tackling the blaze, which gutted the property.

On Monday, it was apparent a section of the roof had fallen in.

Extensive damage to the house’s upper floor, ground floor and rear was also clearly visible.

Additionally, a caravan a few feet from the property has been destroyed.

House on Promenade in Leven gutted

Police remained at the scene on Monday

One Promenade resident told The Courier that they watched in horror as flames ripped through the house.

He said: “The house was already well alight when I first became aware there was a fire.

“Thick black smoke filled the immediate area.

“It was frightening to watch how quickly the house was taken over by the flames.

“Flames were coming from the back of the house but all from the upstairs windows.

“A short time after, flames began coming from the roof.

“The firefighters were amazing and worked quickly from a fire engine wth a high-reach ladder to fight the flames.

“It was very windy, so that must have been a factor in how fast the fire took hold of the property.”

Firefighters battled the Fife blaze for more than five hours

Another Promenade resident said the house, which has been vacant for the past year, has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

She said: “There have been instances of teenagers accessing the garden.

“The concern now is that it will become a further attraction for anti-social behavior now that it has been badly damaged.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to a derelict building which was alight on the Promenade in Leven at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

“Four appliances attended and the last appliance left the scene at 10.49pm.”

“Enquiries are ongoing following a wilful fire at a premises on the Promenade, Leven, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, 2 March.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries.”