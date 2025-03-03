Stirling locals can now weigh in on tourist tax plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling locals can now weigh in on tourist tax plan

Stirling could bring in a tourist tax the council says will generate millions for the area.

By Alex Watson
Stirling welcomes visitors from all over the world every year. Is it time for them to start giving back? Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock
Stirling welcomes visitors from all over the world every year. Is it time for them to start giving back? Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock

Stirling Council area residents have been invited to share their views on a possible future tourist tax.

Officially dubbed Stirling’s Visitor Levy, the scheme would charge visitors an extra percentage on their overnight accommodation, as set by the council.

As decided in December, a public consultation “to understand whether and how a visitor levy should be implemented in the region” is now underway.

Members of the public are encouraged to respond between now and May 4, when the initial consultation closes.

When would the visitor levy be brought in?

The consultation results will be analysed between May and July, with statutory consultation due to take place from July to October.

Old Stirling Bridge
A target start date of 2027 has been suggested for the tourist tax. Image: Jacopo91/Shutterstock

Finally, Stirling Council members will make a decision on whether or not to introduce the tourist tax this December.

Should councillors back the scheme, its target start date is June 2027.

How much money would Stirling make from a tourist tax?

Stirling Council estimates that the introduction of a 1% tourist tax could bring in between £1 million and £2.3m annually.

It is thought a 5% visitor levy could generate between £5m and £7.5m.

This table gives an idea of how much the visitor levy could add on to a tourist’s final nightly accommodation bill. Image: Stirling Council

Introducing its public consultation, the council said: “All money raised would be reinvested locally on facilities and services that are used by, or substantially for, leisure and business visitors.

“Because residents and visitors use many of the same things, the visitor levy has the potential to improve life for residents as well as visitors.”

What are other areas doing?

Councils across the country are considering or bringing in similar levies, after local authorities were given the power to apply a tourist tax by the Scottish Government in 2024.

Edinburgh recently set a 5% charge, while Aberdeen is proposing 7%.

But not all areas are as keen on the concept.

Last year, the council leader in Angus said there would be no tourist tax brought in locally “under his watch”.

Do you agree with a visitor levy?

Stirling Council’s consultation survey asks respondents if they support the idea of a tourist tax, and for their thoughts on Stirling’s tourism sector and current strategy.

It also wants to know what they consider to be a suitable rate for the proposed visitor levy, as well as where and when the tax should apply, and if there should be a cap on it.

The launch of the draft visitor levy engagement took place at the Roderick Dhu Watchtower on the shores of Loch Katrine. Image: Stirling Council/Whyler Photos

The council has organised the following drop-in sessions for questions and discussion about the levy:

  • March 14 – Albert Halls, Stirling
  • March 18 – McLaren Hall, Killin
  • April 9 – Callander Youth Project Trust
  • April 16 – Drymen Village Hall and Studio

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “We are committed to engaging extensively with Stirling’s tourism industry, businesses and residents before we produce a draft visitor levy scheme.

“Securing a wide range of views from these stakeholders is vital as it will ensure we deliver a draft scheme that reflects the needs of this key sector and maximises the potential benefits for everyone who lives, works and visits the Stirling area.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house
Jack Vettriano
Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
Stirling welcomes visitors from all over the world every year. Is it time for them to start giving back? Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock
Man's body recovered from River Forth at Burntisland
Hotel Chocolat in St ndrews
Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store
Montrose Royal Infirmary
Police probe 'deliberate' Montrose hospital fire
Stirling welcomes visitors from all over the world every year. Is it time for them to start giving back? Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock
Liz McColgan hits out at 'stupid' trolls who claim daughter Eilish has anorexia
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
Roseangle House Nursery features in the latest care round-up.
Care round-up: Staff safety checks not carried out at Dundee nursery
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh was crime scene manager on the Ean Coutts murder investigation.
Ean Coutts murder: Lead detective recalls Fife killer's 'menacing stare' at guilty verdict

Conversation