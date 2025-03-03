Stirling locals can now weigh in on tourist tax plan

Stirling Council area residents have been invited to share their views on a possible future tourist tax.

Officially dubbed Stirling’s Visitor Levy, the scheme would charge visitors an extra percentage on their overnight accommodation, as set by the council.

As decided in December, a public consultation “to understand whether and how a visitor levy should be implemented in the region” is now underway.

Members of the public are encouraged to respond between now and May 4, when the initial consultation closes.

When would the visitor levy be brought in?

The consultation results will be analysed between May and July, with statutory consultation due to take place from July to October.

Finally, Stirling Council members will make a decision on whether or not to introduce the tourist tax this December.

Should councillors back the scheme, its target start date is June 2027.

How much money would Stirling make from a tourist tax?

Stirling Council estimates that the introduction of a 1% tourist tax could bring in between £1 million and £2.3m annually.

It is thought a 5% visitor levy could generate between £5m and £7.5m.

Introducing its public consultation, the council said: “All money raised would be reinvested locally on facilities and services that are used by, or substantially for, leisure and business visitors.

“Because residents and visitors use many of the same things, the visitor levy has the potential to improve life for residents as well as visitors.”

What are other areas doing?

Councils across the country are considering or bringing in similar levies, after local authorities were given the power to apply a tourist tax by the Scottish Government in 2024.

Edinburgh recently set a 5% charge, while Aberdeen is proposing 7%.

But not all areas are as keen on the concept.

Last year, the council leader in Angus said there would be no tourist tax brought in locally “under his watch”.

Do you agree with a visitor levy?

Stirling Council’s consultation survey asks respondents if they support the idea of a tourist tax, and for their thoughts on Stirling’s tourism sector and current strategy.

It also wants to know what they consider to be a suitable rate for the proposed visitor levy, as well as where and when the tax should apply, and if there should be a cap on it.

The council has organised the following drop-in sessions for questions and discussion about the levy:

March 14 – Albert Halls, Stirling

March 18 – McLaren Hall, Killin

April 9 – Callander Youth Project Trust

April 16 – Drymen Village Hall and Studio

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “We are committed to engaging extensively with Stirling’s tourism industry, businesses and residents before we produce a draft visitor levy scheme.

“Securing a wide range of views from these stakeholders is vital as it will ensure we deliver a draft scheme that reflects the needs of this key sector and maximises the potential benefits for everyone who lives, works and visits the Stirling area.”

You can contribute to the visitor levy public consultation online until May 4

