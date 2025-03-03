Dundee hairdresser counting the cost after FOURTH salon break-in in 7 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hairdresser counting the cost after FOURTH salon break-in in 7 years

Gary Wightman's salon in Constitution Road has been targeted again.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gary Wightman next to the smashed window of his hairdressing salon on Constitution Road., Dundee.
Gary Wightman next to the smashed window of his hairdressing salon on Constitution Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee hairdresser has been left counting the cost after his salon was broken into for the fourth time in seven years.

Gary Wightman, who has a hairdressing business on Constitution Road, says the cost of the latest incident in theft and required repairs is around £10,000.

His salon was targeted overnight on Saturday.

The thieves broke a window to gain entry.

Fourth break-in at Dundee salon in seven years

Gary said: “I am devastated at this. This is the fourth time in the seven years that I have been broken into.

“It’s just not fair. You work hard to set up a business and earn a living and someone thinks it’s okay to come along and break in, steal your stuff and cause a lot of damage.”

Gary Wightman outside the smashed window of his hairdressing salon on Constitution Road, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

On this occasion, stolen products included hair straighteners and hair dryers.

A safe in the shop was also broken into and a sum of money taken.

Theft and damage at Gary Wightman Hairdessing estimated at £10k

Gary said: “I reckon the cost of stolen goods and damage caused comes to about £10,000.

“As well as the thefts, whoever did this has left a lot of mess – there’s broken glass absolutely everywhere.”

Gary says he was alerted by someone who lives beside his shop at around 7am on Saturday.

The smashed window at Gary’s salon. Image: Gary Wightman.

He said: “I got a call to say the window of the shop had been broken.

“I went straight down there and discovered what had happened.

“I contacted the police straight away and got someone along to mend the window.

“This affected my business for a while on Saturday morning but I was able to have clients in the afternoon.

“I’ll get back to normal on Tuesday.”

Gary, who also rents out three chairs in his salon, added: “If anyone hears or knows anything about this break-in, please let me or Police Scotland know as soon as possible.

“Your help and information could be invaluable in resolving this matter.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Saturday, March 1, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Constitution Road, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

