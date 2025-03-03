Dundee hairdresser counting the cost after FOURTH salon break-in in 7 years

A Dundee hairdresser has been left counting the cost after his salon was broken into for the fourth time in seven years.

Gary Wightman, who has a hairdressing business on Constitution Road, says the cost of the latest incident in theft and required repairs is around £10,000.

His salon was targeted overnight on Saturday.

The thieves broke a window to gain entry.

Fourth break-in at Dundee salon in seven years

Gary said: “I am devastated at this. This is the fourth time in the seven years that I have been broken into.

“It’s just not fair. You work hard to set up a business and earn a living and someone thinks it’s okay to come along and break in, steal your stuff and cause a lot of damage.”

On this occasion, stolen products included hair straighteners and hair dryers.

A safe in the shop was also broken into and a sum of money taken.

Theft and damage at Gary Wightman Hairdessing estimated at £10k

Gary said: “I reckon the cost of stolen goods and damage caused comes to about £10,000.

“As well as the thefts, whoever did this has left a lot of mess – there’s broken glass absolutely everywhere.”

Gary says he was alerted by someone who lives beside his shop at around 7am on Saturday.

He said: “I got a call to say the window of the shop had been broken.

“I went straight down there and discovered what had happened.

“I contacted the police straight away and got someone along to mend the window.

“This affected my business for a while on Saturday morning but I was able to have clients in the afternoon.

“I’ll get back to normal on Tuesday.”

Gary, who also rents out three chairs in his salon, added: “If anyone hears or knows anything about this break-in, please let me or Police Scotland know as soon as possible.

“Your help and information could be invaluable in resolving this matter.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Saturday, March 1, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Constitution Road, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”