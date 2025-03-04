Barbara Dickson and JJ Chalmers reveal love for Dunfermline Abbey Church as it faces £8m repair bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbara Dickson and JJ Chalmers reveal love for Dunfermline Abbey Church as it faces £8m repair bill

The famous pair are among scores of people to get behind Dunfermline Abbey Church following news of the financial headache.

By Claire Warrender
TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers is from Dunfermline. Image: PA.
Singer Barbara Dickson and TV presenter JJ Chalmers have revealed their love for Dunfermline Abbey Church as it faces an £8 million repair bill.

The pair are among dozens of people to pledge their support for the 950-year-old building, which contains the bones of King Robert the Bruce.

Barbara Dickson was one of the first to get in touch with minister The Rev Dr Mary Ann Rennie.

Barbara Dickson grew up in Dunfermline and loves the Abbey Church. Image: Supplied.

She said: “That ancient footprint, so loved on that hill by the children of Dunfermline, in the shadow of St Margaret is more than precious to me.”

Like Dickson, former Royal Marine and Invictus Games gold medallist Chalmers grew up in Dunfermline.

And the Abbey has been significant for him and his family.

He remembers candles burning as people prayed for his recovery following injuries sustained during a bomb blast in Afghanistan.

And he says: “Dunfermline Abbey will always have a special place in my heart.”

Building’s plight ‘strikes a chord with people’

The comments come as the church plans an exhibition on its history and role in the community.

People will also be able to give their views on the future of the Abbey, which was founded by Queen Margaret in the 11th century.

Dunfermline Abbey.
Rev Dr Rennie says comments are being gathered from far and wide.

And she adds: “The building obviously strikes a chord, not just with local people but also further afield.

“We want to capture all of these comments as part of our consultation.”

Fundraising ideas have also been suggested by several people, although an official fundraising campaign has yet to be launched.

Despite that, a JustGiving page has already raised more than £3,000.

How to have your say on Dunfermline Abbey Church future

Dunfermline Abbey Church needs £4m just to keep it wind and water-tight.

Local church leaders also estimate a development plan to upgrade its facilities will cost an additional £4 million.

This would include the installation of a lift as well as up-to-date heating and lighting, more toilets and meeting rooms.

People will be able to have their say on the building’s future at a consultation event on April 5.

Attendance can be registered in advance on the Dunfermline Abbey website.

Meanwhile, the exhibition entitled “Dunfermline Abbey Church – more than building” runs from March 22 at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

Conversation