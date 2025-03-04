Barbara Dickson and JJ Chalmers reveal love for Dunfermline Abbey Church as it faces £8m repair bill

Singer Barbara Dickson and TV presenter JJ Chalmers have revealed their love for Dunfermline Abbey Church as it faces an £8 million repair bill.

The pair are among dozens of people to pledge their support for the 950-year-old building, which contains the bones of King Robert the Bruce.

Barbara Dickson was one of the first to get in touch with minister The Rev Dr Mary Ann Rennie.

She said: “That ancient footprint, so loved on that hill by the children of Dunfermline, in the shadow of St Margaret is more than precious to me.”

Like Dickson, former Royal Marine and Invictus Games gold medallist Chalmers grew up in Dunfermline.

And the Abbey has been significant for him and his family.

He remembers candles burning as people prayed for his recovery following injuries sustained during a bomb blast in Afghanistan.

And he says: “Dunfermline Abbey will always have a special place in my heart.”

Building’s plight ‘strikes a chord with people’

The comments come as the church plans an exhibition on its history and role in the community.

People will also be able to give their views on the future of the Abbey, which was founded by Queen Margaret in the 11th century.

Rev Dr Rennie says comments are being gathered from far and wide.

And she adds: “The building obviously strikes a chord, not just with local people but also further afield.

“We want to capture all of these comments as part of our consultation.”

Fundraising ideas have also been suggested by several people, although an official fundraising campaign has yet to be launched.

Despite that, a JustGiving page has already raised more than £3,000.

How to have your say on Dunfermline Abbey Church future

Dunfermline Abbey Church needs £4m just to keep it wind and water-tight.

Local church leaders also estimate a development plan to upgrade its facilities will cost an additional £4 million.

This would include the installation of a lift as well as up-to-date heating and lighting, more toilets and meeting rooms.

People will be able to have their say on the building’s future at a consultation event on April 5.

Attendance can be registered in advance on the Dunfermline Abbey website.

Meanwhile, the exhibition entitled “Dunfermline Abbey Church – more than building” runs from March 22 at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.