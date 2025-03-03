Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly

The Methil-born artist was found at his flat in the south of France.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Jack Vettriano
Celebrated Fife artist Jack Vettriano has died at the age of 73. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Celebrated Fife artist Jack Vettriano has died at the age of 73.

The Methil-born man’s publicist announced his death on Monday.

He was found dead at his apartment in Nice in the south of France on Saturday.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Vettriano was born Jack Hoggan on November 17 1951.

Artist grew up in miner’s cottage in Methil

The self-taught artist grew up in a small miner’s cottage in Methil with his parents and three siblings.

He followed his dad, Bill, down the pits and also worked as a bingo caller in Leven.

But his life changed course at the age of 20 when he began a relationship with primary school teacher Ruth McIntosh.

Artist Jack Vettriano grew up in Methil. Image: DC Thomson

In 2002, he told The Guardian: “I remember Ruth saying to me: ‘If you don’t do something with your life you’re going to live and die in this town’.

“For my 21st birthday she gave me a box of watercolours and when I tried it I really enjoyed it.”

After only becoming a full-time artist at the age of 40, some of his works went on to command five and six-figure sums at auction.

Vettriano’s 1992 work, The Singing Butler, went under the hammer for almost £750,000 12 years later.

His depiction of a couple dancing on the beach has since become one of the most popular artworks in Scotland.

The Singing Butler sold for £750,000 in 2004.

In the picture, the couple are joined on the sands by their staff, who diligently attempt to shield them from the elements with two large black umbrellas.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2012, he described it as “an uplifting fantasy” that “makes people feel good”.

Kirkcaldy exhibition held three years ago

An exhibition of his work was displayed at the Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2022.

Covering the years up to 2000, it brought together 57 of his early paintings – the majority from private collections.

Visitors also saw rare works, signed under the artist’s birth name of Hoggan, produced in his early 20s and 30s.

Jack beside a copy of the Singing Butler. Image: Supplied.

The exhibition was his first show since a major exhibition at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery in 2013 – and the first to focus on his formative years and early career.

Famously shunned by the National Galleries of Scotland, it wasn’t until 2011 that his self-portrait The Weight was displayed while on loan from a private collection.

His work has never been purchased by the organisation.

Bluebird at Bonneville by Jack Vettriano.

A rejection letter from Edinburgh College of Art, dating back to 1989, was also displayed in 2022 for the first time.

Jack came across the studying snub while going through some paperwork.

After being told a copy he made of the 1878 painting Fishing for Oysters at Cancale by American Artist John Singer Sargent was “better than the original”, Jack says he decided to seek inspiration from his own subject matter.

He once said: “It was at that point I realised there was only one way to go forward and that was to find out what comes from your heart.

“I thought: ‘this is where you have to look at your own life’.”

Mad Dogs by Jack Vettriano.

Jack was quizzed many times on whether his erotic paintings objectified women, but he always maintained they did not.

Speaking to The Courier he said: “When she was alive, my mother once said to me relatively early in my career: ‘Son, do you have to paint women like that?’ and I said: ‘I do, mum, I actually really do’, which I think she understood.”

He added: “I have had the pleasure of painting women who are not afraid to come out and tell me what they envisage them being in a painting.”

Jack was awarded an OBE for services to visual arts in 2003.

The following year, he made history when the Singing Butler sold at auction, breaking all records for a Scottish painting at the time.

More from News

The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house
The firework display at Stirling Castle fpr Hogmanay 2017. Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock
Stirling locals can now weigh in on tourist tax plan
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
The area where the man's body was discovered at The Point, Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man's body recovered from River Forth at Burntisland
Hotel Chocolat in St ndrews
Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store
Montrose Royal Infirmary
Police probe 'deliberate' Montrose hospital fire
Eilish McColgan celebrates winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with her mother Liz. Image: eff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Liz McColgan hits out at 'stupid' trolls who claim daughter Eilish has anorexia
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
Roseangle House Nursery features in the latest care round-up.
Care round-up: Staff safety checks not carried out at Dundee nursery
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh was crime scene manager on the Ean Coutts murder investigation.
Ean Coutts murder: Lead detective recalls Fife killer's 'menacing stare' at guilty verdict

Conversation