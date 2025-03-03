Fears elderly Tesco shoppers may be ‘alienated’ as order screens installed at Dundee cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears elderly Tesco shoppers may be ‘alienated’ as order screens installed at Dundee cafe

The supermarket chain recently refurbished the cafe at its South Road branch.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new ordering screens at Dundee's Tesco South Road cafe. Image: Supplied
Shoppers fear elderly customers could be ‘alienated’ at a Dundee Tesco cafe after the introduction of touch-screen ordering.

The supermarket chain recently refurbished the cafe at its South Road branch, including installing new ordering screens.

Tesco says the devices will reduce queuing time and allow customers to browse the menu before selecting their items and paying.

Those using cash are also directed to order on the touch-screen before paying at the counter.

Shoppers hit out over ‘thoroughly depressing’ order screens at Dundee Tesco

The supermarket has received backlash over the new system, with one customer taking to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the “thoroughly depressing” new process and its effect on elderly customers.

User Jo Roseate claimed some people “simply turned away” from the screens rather than attempt to use them.

They wrote: “So I’m in the newly re-fitted cafe at Tesco Dundee South Road.

“All ordering has to be done via touch screen.

“Over the 20 minutes I’ve been here, a steady trickle of elderly people have simply turned away rather than faff with the tech.

Cash-paying customers are also directed to order via the screens. Image: Supplied
One of the new ordering screens. Image: Supplied

“Why alienate customers this way?

“Rather than a quick ‘cup of tea and a scone please; with some friendly chat with the staff (who are now all behind the scenes) they are faced with glaring LED screens.

“It’s thoroughly depressing Tesco.

“Not to mention discriminatory treatment of your older customers.”

The original X post received more than 800 replies and over 17,000 ‘likes’.

Tesco confirms Clubcards can be used at new ordering screens

The poster added that staff appeared to tell customers they could not use their physical Clubcards with the screens and instead should opt for a QR code on their phones.

However, Tesco says the machines do accept physical Clubcards.

The supermarket added that staff are on hand to help customers order and pay.

Improvements to the cafe area included a new counter, flooring, wall decorations and tables and chairs.

