Fears elderly Tesco shoppers may be ‘alienated’ as order screens installed at Dundee cafe

Shoppers fear elderly customers could be ‘alienated’ at a Dundee Tesco cafe after the introduction of touch-screen ordering.

The supermarket chain recently refurbished the cafe at its South Road branch, including installing new ordering screens.

Tesco says the devices will reduce queuing time and allow customers to browse the menu before selecting their items and paying.

Those using cash are also directed to order on the touch-screen before paying at the counter.

Shoppers hit out over ‘thoroughly depressing’ order screens at Dundee Tesco

The supermarket has received backlash over the new system, with one customer taking to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the “thoroughly depressing” new process and its effect on elderly customers.

User Jo Roseate claimed some people “simply turned away” from the screens rather than attempt to use them.

They wrote: “So I’m in the newly re-fitted cafe at Tesco Dundee South Road.

“All ordering has to be done via touch screen.

“Over the 20 minutes I’ve been here, a steady trickle of elderly people have simply turned away rather than faff with the tech.

“Why alienate customers this way?

“Rather than a quick ‘cup of tea and a scone please; with some friendly chat with the staff (who are now all behind the scenes) they are faced with glaring LED screens.

“It’s thoroughly depressing Tesco.

“Not to mention discriminatory treatment of your older customers.”

The original X post received more than 800 replies and over 17,000 ‘likes’.

Tesco confirms Clubcards can be used at new ordering screens

The poster added that staff appeared to tell customers they could not use their physical Clubcards with the screens and instead should opt for a QR code on their phones.

However, Tesco says the machines do accept physical Clubcards.

The supermarket added that staff are on hand to help customers order and pay.

Improvements to the cafe area included a new counter, flooring, wall decorations and tables and chairs.