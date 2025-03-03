Perth Academy quits X as Elon Musk doesn’t ‘align with school’s values’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Academy quits X as Elon Musk doesn’t ‘align with school’s values’

The school will replace the platform with Instagram and its own website.

By Andrew Robson
Perth Academy will no longer post on the site.
Perth Academy will no longer post on the site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Academy has announced it will quit X because Elon Musk’s “comments and actions” don’t “align” with the school’s values.

The Murray Place secondary school has “concerns” about the comments made by the billionaire owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the Perth Academy headteacher’s weekly newsletter, the school said it will look for alternatives to X.

Perth Academy ‘concerns’ about Elon Musk comments

The email sent to parents read: “I have concerns over the continued use of X as a sharing platform given the comments and actions of the company leader, that do not align with the school’s vision and values.

“We are in the process of creating a school Instagram account.

Billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022
Billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

“We will not delete the school’s X accounts but will signpost to our new website (which will be launched shortly) and Instagram where this is to be a replacement.”

Musk is the world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $353billion.

He owns Tesla and SpaceX, and bought Twitter and changed its name to X in October 2022.

He has since used the platform to share his views on many controversial topics.

Elon Musk is world’s richest man and advisor to President Trump

He is a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and has been tasked with leading the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

The billionaire has criticised Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia war this week.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Schools regularly monitor and review the performance of all the channels they use to communicate with the public.

“Perth Academy will continue to use other social media sites, such as Instagram, to share news and updates from the school.”

