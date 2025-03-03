Perth Academy quits X as Elon Musk doesn’t ‘align with school’s values’

Perth Academy has announced it will quit X because Elon Musk’s “comments and actions” don’t “align” with the school’s values.

The Murray Place secondary school has “concerns” about the comments made by the billionaire owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the Perth Academy headteacher’s weekly newsletter, the school said it will look for alternatives to X.

Perth Academy ‘concerns’ about Elon Musk comments

The email sent to parents read: “I have concerns over the continued use of X as a sharing platform given the comments and actions of the company leader, that do not align with the school’s vision and values.

“We are in the process of creating a school Instagram account.

“We will not delete the school’s X accounts but will signpost to our new website (which will be launched shortly) and Instagram where this is to be a replacement.”

Musk is the world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $353billion.

He owns Tesla and SpaceX, and bought Twitter and changed its name to X in October 2022.

He has since used the platform to share his views on many controversial topics.

Elon Musk is world’s richest man and advisor to President Trump

He is a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and has been tasked with leading the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

The billionaire has criticised Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia war this week.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Schools regularly monitor and review the performance of all the channels they use to communicate with the public.

“Perth Academy will continue to use other social media sites, such as Instagram, to share news and updates from the school.”