Jack Vettriano exhibition in Fife delayed after artist’s sudden death

An exhibition of some of the works of Fife artist Jack Vettriano will be delayed after his sudden death at the weekend.

The display in Methil, the home town of the celebrated artist, was due to begin on Tuesday.

But the Affordable Arts Gallery show will be put on hold by a month out of respect for the 73-year-old.

Jack Vettriano was found dead at his apartment in Nice in the south of France on Saturday.

Jack Vettriano exhibition postponed but will still go ahead

Gallery owner Ryan Mcphee said: “We will definitely still hold the exhibition but we have postponed it by a month.

“I was given the shocking news at the weekend just following Jack’s death.

“We are all shocked and upset but we will continue pretty much as planned, running until the end of October.”

Ryan says he knew Jack well, having met him on several occasions.

He says the artist had become a family friend.

He said: “My dad, Duncan Mcphee, used to frame a lot of his work.”

Ryan said the exhibition will show more than 70 limited editions of Jack’s work, bought by the gallery.

He said: “We also have a few rare, original works done under his actual name of Jack Hogan.”

Book of condolences to be opened in Methil gallery

He added: “We will have a book of condolences at the exhibition and once the exhibition is finished we will decide the best place for it to be located.

“We want to offer as many people as possible the chance to sign and view it.”

Ryan said: “Jack was a lovely man, very friendly and would help anyone out.

“It’s an honour to be able to go ahead and still hold this exhibition in his memory.”

He added that Jack had not planned to visit the exhibition.

First Minister John Swinney pays tribute

First Minister John Swinney was among those paying tribute to Jack.

He wrote on X: “I am very sorry to hear the news that Jack Vettriano has died.

“He made a unique and evocative contribution to artistic life in Scotland in such compelling style. My condolences to his family.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also hailed the “iconic” painter.

He said: “Very sad news. Jack Vettriano was an iconic Scottish artist.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends.”