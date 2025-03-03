Jack Vettriano exhibition in Fife delayed after artist’s sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Vettriano exhibition in Fife delayed after artist’s sudden death

The event at the artist's Methil hometown was due to begin the day after his death was announced.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Affordable Arts in Methil.
Affordable Arts in Methil has postponed the Jack Vettriano exhibition. Image: Ryan Mcphee

An exhibition of some of the works of Fife artist Jack Vettriano will be delayed after his sudden death at the weekend.

The display in Methil, the home town of the celebrated artist, was due to begin on Tuesday.

But the Affordable Arts Gallery show will be put on hold by a month out of respect for the 73-year-old.

Jack Vettriano was found dead at his apartment in Nice in the south of France on Saturday.

Jack Vettriano exhibition postponed but will still go ahead

Gallery owner Ryan Mcphee said: “We will definitely still hold the exhibition but we have postponed it by a month.

“I was given the shocking news at the weekend just following Jack’s death.

“We are all shocked and upset but we will continue pretty much as planned, running until the end of October.”

Ryan says he knew Jack well, having met him on several occasions.

He says the artist had become a family friend.

Some of the works in the exhibition. Image: Ryan Mcphee

He said: “My dad, Duncan Mcphee, used to frame a lot of his work.”

Ryan said the exhibition will show more than 70 limited editions of Jack’s work, bought by the gallery.

He said: “We also have a few rare, original works done under his actual name of Jack Hogan.”

Book of condolences to be opened in Methil gallery

He added: “We will have a book of condolences at the exhibition and once the exhibition is finished we will decide the best place for it to be located.

“We want to offer as many people as possible the chance to sign and view it.”

Jack Vettraino works at auction
The Methil-born artist died at the weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ryan said: “Jack was a lovely man, very friendly and would help anyone out.

“It’s an honour to be able to go ahead and still hold this exhibition in his memory.”

He added that Jack had not planned to visit the exhibition.

First Minister John Swinney pays tribute

First Minister John Swinney was among those paying tribute to Jack.

He wrote on X: “I am very sorry to hear the news that Jack Vettriano has died.

“He made a unique and evocative contribution to artistic life in Scotland in such compelling style. My condolences to his family.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also hailed the “iconic” painter.

He said: “Very sad news. Jack Vettriano was an iconic Scottish artist.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

