Probe into Dundee park dog attacks as puppy ‘hurt by out-of-control collie’

Dundee City Council says it is investigating after a spate of similar incidents at Baxter Park.

By Ellidh Aitken
Baxter Park is a popular spot for dog walkers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dog attacks in a Dundee park are being investigated as one owner claims her puppy was hurt by an “out-of-control collie”.

The five-month-old Scottish deerhound was being walked in Stobswell’s Baxter Park on Valentine’s Day when it was attacked.

The puppy’s owner, who did not want to be named, says she has not returned to the park since and is now “reluctant” to let other dogs approach her pet.

Dundee City Council says it is investigating after a spate of similar incidents.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of recent incidents and these are currently being investigated.”

Dundee dog owner recalls ‘screaming’ as puppy attacked by an ‘out-of-control collie’

The dog owner told The Courier: “I knew of this collie as I had been to the park before with my dog at the cafe and it went for my dog but they didn’t quite get each other.

“When I saw it again I was quite apprehensive and I could hear its owner calling after it but it wasn’t under control at all.

“The dog was then fixated on my dog, which should have been a red flag.

“But I am a first-time dog owner so I didn’t know better.

“The collie came over and started attacking him (the Scottish deerhound).

“I was screaming, it only lasted a few seconds but it felt like it was forever.

“If the collie wanted to hurt a dog it would have.

“But the injuries were superficial and there were no open wounds.

The dog owner has been put off returning to Baxter Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I was so upset I just left and later put a post on social media to say what had happened.

“A lot of people said the collie is well known and the owner refuses to leash it.

“It seems about 10 dogs have been attacked by the same collie.”

Baxter Park

The pet owner says she has not returned to Baxter Park since and is now reluctant to let her puppy socialise with other dogs.

She added: “I have not been back to the park and it has ruined the experience for me.

“It has definitely put me off any dogs that approach us and definitely dogs that are off lead.

“I think it has affected me more than my puppy but I am very reluctant for him to greet other dogs as I was so terrified.”

Dogs are allowed in most of Baxter Park except the multi-use games area.

Dundee City Council encourages owners to follow its dog walking code.

A dog recently died after swallowing pipe cleaner wrapped in food at the same park.

