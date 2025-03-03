News Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site Police Scotland attended Balmuir Wood in Tealing in connection with a theft. By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon March 3 2025, 6:04pm March 3 2025, 6:04pm Share Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5193411/man-charged-theft-caravans-lifted-dundee-travellers-site/ Copy Link Police were called to Balmuir Wood in connection with a theft. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A 20-year-old man has been charged after police lifted three caravans from the Dundee Travellers site. Officers descended on Balmuir Wood, the purpose-built caravan park for Travellers near Tealing in Angus, around noon on Monday in connection with a theft. Three caravans were later removed from the site followed by a police van. An eyewitness said: “When I passed by, three caravans split between two tow-trucks left the scene heading towards the A90. Caravans being towed from Balmuir Wood on Monday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A police van escorted the caravans from the site. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson “A police van was following the trucks in convoy with its lights flashing. “It looked as if someone was being evicted from the site.” The force confirmed a caravan was one of the stolen items. A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Balmuir Wood, Tealing, Angus on Monday in connection with a theft. “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Dundee City Council – operators of the site – have been contacted for comment.