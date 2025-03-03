Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site

Police Scotland attended Balmuir Wood in Tealing in connection with a theft.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Police were called to Balmuir Wood in connection with a theft.
Police were called to Balmuir Wood in connection with a theft. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police lifted three caravans from the Dundee Travellers site.

Officers descended on Balmuir Wood, the purpose-built caravan park for Travellers near Tealing in Angus, around noon on Monday in connection with a theft.

Three caravans were later removed from the site followed by a police van.

An eyewitness said: “When I passed by, three caravans split between two tow-trucks left the scene heading towards the A90.

Caravans being towed from Balmuir Wood on Monday.
Caravans being towed from Balmuir Wood on Monday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
A police van escorted the caravans from the Travellers site
A police van escorted the caravans from the site. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“A police van was following the trucks in convoy with its lights flashing.

“It looked as if someone was being evicted from the site.”

The force confirmed a caravan was one of the stolen items.

A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged.
A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Balmuir Wood, Tealing, Angus on Monday in connection with a theft.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council – operators of the site – have been contacted for comment.

More from News

A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV.
Two in court accused of murdering Dunfermline businessman in Kenya
Glenrothes Bus Station
Boy, 15, charged after teen attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station
The new ordering screens at Dundee's Tesco South Road cafe. Image: Supplied
Fears elderly Tesco shoppers may be 'alienated' as order screens installed at Dundee cafe
8
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Perth Academy will no longer post on the site.
Perth Academy quits X as Elon Musk doesn't 'align with school's values'
5
Affordable Arts in Methil.
Jack Vettriano exhibition in Fife delayed after artist's sudden death
Gary Wightman next to the smashed window of his hairdressing salon on Constitution Road., Dundee.
Dundee hairdresser counting the cost after FOURTH salon break-in in 7 years
3
A night to remember at the Mearns Young Farmers annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away in Edzell
The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house
Jack Vettriano
Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly