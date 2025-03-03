Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police lifted three caravans from the Dundee Travellers site.

Officers descended on Balmuir Wood, the purpose-built caravan park for Travellers near Tealing in Angus, around noon on Monday in connection with a theft.

Three caravans were later removed from the site followed by a police van.

An eyewitness said: “When I passed by, three caravans split between two tow-trucks left the scene heading towards the A90.

“A police van was following the trucks in convoy with its lights flashing.

“It looked as if someone was being evicted from the site.”

The force confirmed a caravan was one of the stolen items.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Balmuir Wood, Tealing, Angus on Monday in connection with a theft.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council – operators of the site – have been contacted for comment.