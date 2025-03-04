Readers react as 11% Angus council tax rise sinks in

A sharp hike has led to fears the multi-million pound mountain of unpaid Angus council tax could climb even higher this year.

Residents have been getting to grips with the news their annual bill will jump by 11% in 2025-26.

Last Thursday, councillors voted to approve the minority SNP administration’s spending plans.

It takes the area’s Band D council tax rate from £1,316 to £1,461.

Orkney (15%) and Clackmannanshire (13%) are among the few Scottish authorities to go higher this year.

Angus budget exercise backed 6% rise

The Angus rise was almost double the figure favoured by those who took part in a budget calculator exercise.

And it was accompanied by a warning from authority leader Bill Duff that the ruling group’s financial plans include 9% increases in each of the next two years.

Following Thursday’s decision, readers have had their say – and the issue of unpaid council tax featured heavily.

Millions of pounds are already outstanding.

Recent data revealed four postcode areas in Arbroath alone owe more than £4.5 million.

One comment said: “It is hardly rocket science to come to the conclusion this 11% increase will result in higher council tax debt.”

Others were in agreement, with a reader adding: “Collect some of the unpaid council tax instead of hiking up the price for those who pay their way for a very poor return of service.”

‘Extraordinary’ increase criticised

Another added: “Time to ensure every single elected member is made to work extremely hard in order to justify this extraordinary increase.

“Taxpayers are most definitely not getting a good deal from this administration – time to make them accountable for all the ways that they waste our money on idiotic schemes like the paid parking fiasco.”

On The Courier’s social media, another reader said: “This is a direct consequence of years of SNP freezing the tax unnecessarily to remain popular and grab votes.”

However, some accepted the rise was needed.

“Would you rather see Angus Council forced into making drastic and swingeing service cuts, cuts which would have the greatest impact upon the most vulnerable in our community?” said one comment.

“I am an old age pensioner, and finding the extra money to pay my council tax won’t be easy, but I will find the cash.

“I’d rather be doing that than see services withdrawn from those who need them most.”

“About time too,” said another.

“Angus remains close to the bottom of the cost table in Scotland because of their proximity to Dundee.

“Residents in Monifieth and Carnoustie can easily come in to use facilities like DCA, Dundee Rep and civic refuse sites all of which are supported by Dundee tax payers.

“It’s about time they were putting their hands in their pockets or perhaps Dundee boundaries were extended to include these areas.”