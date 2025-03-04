Readers react as 11% Angus council tax rise sinks in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react as 11% Angus council tax rise sinks in

The second largest hike in Angus Council history is also one of the Scotland’s biggest for 2025/26.

By Graham Brown
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Angus Council's minority SNP administration budget was passed last week. Image: DC Thomson

A sharp hike has led to fears the multi-million pound mountain of unpaid Angus council tax could climb even higher this year.

Residents have been getting to grips with the news their annual bill will jump by 11% in 2025-26.

Last Thursday, councillors voted to approve the minority SNP administration’s spending plans.

It takes the area’s Band D council tax rate from £1,316 to £1,461.

Orkney (15%) and Clackmannanshire (13%) are among the few Scottish authorities to go higher this year.

Angus budget exercise backed 6% rise

The Angus rise was almost double the figure favoured by those who took part in a budget calculator exercise.

And it was accompanied by a warning from authority leader Bill Duff that the ruling group’s financial plans include 9% increases in each of the next two years.

Following Thursday’s decision, readers have had their say – and the issue of unpaid council tax featured heavily.

Millions of pounds are already outstanding.

Recent data revealed four postcode areas in Arbroath alone owe more than £4.5 million.

One comment said: “It is hardly rocket science to come to the conclusion this 11% increase will result in higher council tax debt.”

Others were in agreement, with a reader adding: “Collect some of the unpaid council tax instead of hiking up the price for those who pay their way for a very poor return of service.”

‘Extraordinary’ increase criticised

Another added: “Time to ensure every single elected member is made to work extremely hard in order to justify this extraordinary increase.

“Taxpayers are most definitely not getting a good deal from this administration – time to make them accountable for all the ways that they waste our money on idiotic schemes like the paid parking fiasco.”

On The Courier’s social media, another reader said: “This is a direct consequence of years of SNP freezing the tax unnecessarily to remain popular and grab votes.”

However, some accepted the rise was needed.

“Would you rather see Angus Council forced into making drastic and swingeing service cuts, cuts which would have the greatest impact upon the most vulnerable in our community?” said one comment.

“I am an old age pensioner, and finding the extra money to pay my council tax won’t be easy, but I will find the cash.

“I’d rather be doing that than see services withdrawn from those who need them most.”

“About time too,” said another.

“Angus remains close to the bottom of the cost table in Scotland because of their proximity to Dundee.

“Residents in Monifieth and Carnoustie can easily come in to use facilities like DCA, Dundee Rep and civic refuse sites all of which are supported by Dundee tax payers.

“It’s about time they were putting their hands in their pockets or perhaps Dundee boundaries were extended to include these areas.”

