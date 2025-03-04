Sports Direct mug deployed to catch leaking water in ‘very poor’ Perth Police Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sports Direct mug deployed to catch leaking water in ‘very poor’ Perth Police Station

Conditions inside the Barrack Street station have been laid bare by the Scottish Police Federation.

By Andrew Robson
Images from inside Perth Police Station.
One of the images of inside Perth Police Station shows a cracked ceiling. Image: Scottish Police Federation

A Sports Direct mug is being used to catch a leak as the state of Perth Police Station is revealed.

Grim images from inside the Barrack Street building show the mug being used to catch water spilling through a window.

Another image shows a ceiling in disrepair as the conditions are laid bare.

It comes as a new report reveals Scotland’s police officers are suffering burnout and working in “desperate” conditions.

A mug is being used to catch a leak at Perth Police Station.
A mug is being used to catch a leak at Perth Police Station. Image: Scottish Police Federation

Around 700 cops were surveyed across Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Lothian and Borders divisions for the study published in 1919 Magazine on Tuesday.

One issue highlighted by officers was the poor conditions of many of the buildings they were working in.

In Tayside, Perth Police Station was most frequently identified as “very poor” by those surveyed.

‘Very poor’ conditions at Perth Police Station

The survey read: “From officers’ comments, it was very clear that many singled
out the poor condition of the fabric of the buildings that they were working in as a
significant issue.

“Several even highlighted that a simple coat of paint would help improve their working conditions, while at the same time acknowledging that would simply be painting over the actual cracks.”

Perth Police station was singled out by cops in Tayside.
Perth Police Station was singled out by cops in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, on average 29% of officers who responded to the survey say they have been injured at work in the past year.

In Tayside, Angus accounted for 40% of the assaults on officers who responded.

Tayside’s divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell, said: “We know that many of our buildings are no longer fit for purpose.

“Our 2030 vision and three-year business plan set out the need to deliver a more effective and sustainable estate that enables modern policing, supports the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long term operating costs.

“In support of this, we started work on our estates masterplan which is a comprehensive and prioritised 10-year programme of building improvements, refurbishments and disposals.”

Conversation