Sports Direct mug deployed to catch leaking water in ‘very poor’ Perth Police Station

A Sports Direct mug is being used to catch a leak as the state of Perth Police Station is revealed.

Grim images from inside the Barrack Street building show the mug being used to catch water spilling through a window.

Another image shows a ceiling in disrepair as the conditions are laid bare.

It comes as a new report reveals Scotland’s police officers are suffering burnout and working in “desperate” conditions.

Around 700 cops were surveyed across Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Lothian and Borders divisions for the study published in 1919 Magazine on Tuesday.

One issue highlighted by officers was the poor conditions of many of the buildings they were working in.

In Tayside, Perth Police Station was most frequently identified as “very poor” by those surveyed.

‘Very poor’ conditions at Perth Police Station

The survey read: “From officers’ comments, it was very clear that many singled

out the poor condition of the fabric of the buildings that they were working in as a

significant issue.

“Several even highlighted that a simple coat of paint would help improve their working conditions, while at the same time acknowledging that would simply be painting over the actual cracks.”

Meanwhile, on average 29% of officers who responded to the survey say they have been injured at work in the past year.

In Tayside, Angus accounted for 40% of the assaults on officers who responded.

Tayside’s divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Nicky Russell, said: “We know that many of our buildings are no longer fit for purpose.

“Our 2030 vision and three-year business plan set out the need to deliver a more effective and sustainable estate that enables modern policing, supports the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long term operating costs.

“In support of this, we started work on our estates masterplan which is a comprehensive and prioritised 10-year programme of building improvements, refurbishments and disposals.”