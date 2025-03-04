Meet the young Angus plant detectives digging into daffodil DNA

Kirriemuir secondary pupils are helping lead an innovative study into one of the nation’s best-loved blooms.

And as communities await an explosion of spring colour in gardens and verges across the area, the daffodil DNA detectives were on the case during a special field trip.

Webster’s High School pupils are among nine Scottish schools taking part in the research.

The project is coordinated by the James Hutton Institute at Invergowrie and the University of Dundee.

It aims to obtain genetic data on the understudied, yet valuable genus.

Alongside professionals and academics, the students are growing various daffodil varieties and extracting DNA from their leaves.

They then use state-of-the-art DNA sequencing techniques and bioinformatic analysis to assemble the chloroplast genome.

This is the structure within plant cells that is the site of photosynthesis.

Hutton tour for Webster’s High group

On Monday, the Kirriemuir pupils toured the facilities at the Hutton, near Dundee.

The visit included trips to the potting shed, glasshouses and laboratory.

They heard from staff about their roles and the journey from school to their present positions.

It is hoped the pupils’ participation in the STEM initiative will inspire them to pursue a career in science.

The project has been funded by the Royal Society, with additional support from the Friends of Dundee University Botanic Garden.

Similar work was carried out in 2022 and 2023 by schools including Forfar Academy.

It has involved the study of more than 20 daffodil varieties.

These have come from the National Trust for Scotland, Brodie Castle and Croft 16, which has a collection of daffodil cultivars bred before 1930.