Meet the young Angus plant detectives digging into daffodil DNA

Webster’s High in Kirriemuir is one of the Scottish schools involved in a research project co-ordinated by the James Hutton Institute and University of Dundee.

By Graham Brown
Pupils Michael Ross (left) and Menite Okoye-John with plant production technician Alison Dobson in one of the controlled lighting glasshouses. Image: Paul Reid
Pupils Michael Ross (left) and Menite Okoye-John with plant production technician Alison Dobson in one of the controlled lighting glasshouses. Image: Paul Reid

Kirriemuir secondary pupils are helping lead an innovative study into one of the nation’s best-loved blooms.

And as communities await an explosion of spring colour in gardens and verges across the area, the daffodil DNA detectives were on the case during a special field trip.

Webster’s High School pupils are among nine Scottish schools taking part in the research.

The project is coordinated by the James Hutton Institute at Invergowrie and the University of Dundee.

Kirriemuir pupils in daffodil research project.
Gaynor McKenzie, the curator of the Commonwealth Potato Collection gives a talk to the Kirrie pupils. Image: Paul Reid

It aims to obtain genetic data on the understudied, yet valuable genus.

Alongside professionals and academics, the students are growing various daffodil varieties and extracting DNA from their leaves.

Kirriemuir school pupils taking part in daffodil DNA project.
Glasshouse services supervisor Graham Pitkin chats to the youngsters. Image: Paul Reid

They then use state-of-the-art DNA sequencing techniques and bioinformatic analysis to assemble the chloroplast genome.

This is the structure within plant cells that is the site of photosynthesis.

Hutton tour for Webster’s High group

On Monday, the Kirriemuir pupils toured the facilities at the Hutton, near Dundee.

The visit included trips to the potting shed, glasshouses and laboratory.

They heard from staff about their roles and the journey from school to their present positions.

Webster's High School daffodil DNA project at James Hutton Institute.
Pupils Finlay Herschell (left), Lucia Watson and Kenzie Milne with Tracy Torrance of the media kitchen. Image: Paul Reid

It is hoped the pupils’ participation in the STEM initiative will inspire them to pursue a career in science.

The project has been funded by the Royal Society, with additional support from the Friends of Dundee University Botanic Garden.

Kirriemuir school pupils participating in daffodil DNA study.
Clare Macaulay of sequencing and genotyping services with pupils Michael Ross and Lucia Watson. Image: Paul Reid

Similar work was carried out in 2022 and 2023 by schools including Forfar Academy.

It has involved the study of more than 20 daffodil varieties.

These have come from the National Trust for Scotland, Brodie Castle and Croft 16, which has a collection of daffodil cultivars bred before 1930.

