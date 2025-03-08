News In Pictures: Celebrating International Women’s Day at West Sands Beach, St Andrews Like minded women took part in this sold out event organised by Bob & Blether to celebrate International Women's Day 2025. 150 women celebrate International Women's Day with a sunrise dip at West Sands Beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby March 8 2025, 3:13pm March 8 2025, 3:13pm Share In Pictures: Celebrating International Women’s Day at West Sands Beach, St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5193532/international-womens-day-bob-and-blether-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Brave dookers took to the freezing water at West Sands Beach, St Andrews for International Women’s Day. To celebrate International Women’s Day like minded women took part in this sold out event organised by Bob & Blether in partnership with The Old Course Hotel at St Andrews. The event consisted of a whole morning of activities from 6:30am to 12:30pm beginning with a silent disco warm up and a ‘swimrise’ dip at West Sands Beach. Activities also included breakfast at the The Old Course Hotel, a live performance by Scottish singer/songwriter Nati Dredd, workshops and yoga. All money made from merchandise, goody bags and raffle tickets is going to help Dundee Women’s Aid. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action. ‘Silent movement’ begins the day. All smiles during the silent disco. Girls just want to have fun! Such fun! Disco moves! Dance the sunrise in! A perfect way to start the day! Getting in the groove! Time for a selfie. Headphones on, worries off! Silent dancing togther! Girls together. Dry robes and headphones! Recording the fun. Keeping cosy with a Bob and Blether yellow bobble hat! And they’re off! Making their way to brave the water. Brave women enter the freezing sea! A chilly but invigorating start to the day! Posing for a photo. Splashing around! Ladies together! Hugs in the water! Bobble hats and gloves. Strong together! Very chilly! We did it! Celebrating an invigorating start to the day! Heading back for some breakfast. Enjoying some breakfast and laughs at the Old Course Hotel. Warming up and catching up with friends at the Old Course Hotel. Cheerful faces. Time for the mindfulness session. A sound bath is played through the mindfulness session. Scottish singer / songwriter Nati Dredd entertains the audience with her humour and singing. A lovely morning for all.
Conversation