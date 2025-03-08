In Pictures: Celebrating International Women’s Day at West Sands Beach, St Andrews

Brave dookers took to the freezing water at West Sands Beach, St Andrews for International Women’s Day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day like minded women took part in this sold out event organised by Bob & Blether in partnership with The Old Course Hotel at St Andrews.

The event consisted of a whole morning of activities from 6:30am to 12:30pm beginning with a silent disco warm up and a ‘swimrise’ dip at West Sands Beach.

Activities also included breakfast at the The Old Course Hotel, a live performance by Scottish singer/songwriter Nati Dredd, workshops and yoga.

All money made from merchandise, goody bags and raffle tickets is going to help Dundee Women’s Aid.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.