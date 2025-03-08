In Pictures: Celebrating International Women’s Day at West Sands Beach, St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

In Pictures: Celebrating International Women’s Day at West Sands Beach, St Andrews

Like minded women took part in this sold out event organised by Bob & Blether to celebrate International Women's Day 2025.

150 women celebrate International Women's Day with a sunrise dip at West Sands Beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

Brave dookers took to the freezing water at West Sands Beach, St Andrews for International Women’s Day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day like minded women took part in this sold out event organised by Bob & Blether in partnership with The Old Course Hotel at St Andrews.

The event consisted of a whole morning of activities from 6:30am to 12:30pm beginning with a silent disco warm up and a ‘swimrise’ dip at West Sands Beach.

Activities also included breakfast at the The Old Course Hotel, a live performance by Scottish singer/songwriter Nati Dredd, workshops and yoga.

All money made from merchandise, goody bags and raffle tickets is going to help Dundee Women’s Aid.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.

‘Silent movement’ begins the day.
All smiles during the silent disco.
Girls just want to have fun!
Such fun!
Disco moves!
Dance the sunrise in!
A perfect way to start the day!
Getting in the groove!
Time for a selfie.
Headphones on, worries off!
Silent dancing togther!
Girls together.
Dry robes and headphones!
Recording the fun.
Keeping cosy with a Bob and Blether yellow bobble hat!
And they’re off!
Making their way to brave the water.
Brave women enter the freezing sea!
A chilly but invigorating start to the day!
Posing for a photo.
Splashing around!
Ladies together!
Hugs in the water!
Bobble hats and gloves.
Strong together!
Very chilly!
We did it!
Celebrating an invigorating start to the day!
Heading back for some breakfast.
Enjoying some breakfast and laughs at the Old Course Hotel.
Warming up and catching up with friends at the Old Course Hotel.
Cheerful faces.
Time for the mindfulness session.
A sound bath is played through the mindfulness session.
Scottish singer / songwriter Nati Dredd entertains the audience with her humour and singing.
A lovely morning for all.

 

Conversation