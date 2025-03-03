Boy, 15, charged after teen attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Boy, 15, charged after teen attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station

A teenager was attacked at the Fife bus station on Sunday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson
Glenrothes Bus Station
Glenrothes Bus Station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station.

Police charged the teen after another 15-year-old boy was assaulted at the Church Street station at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

He will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We are continuing to engage with youths and work with our partner agencies to address antisocial behaviour as well as speaking to young people about the dangers and consequences of this.

“Officers are carrying out regular patrols to provide reassurance and we urge parents, guardians and the local community to support us.

“If you see this type of behaviour, or youths congregating and causing a disturbance, then please report it to us at the time so we can investigate.”

Information can be passed to officers by contacting Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously.

More from News

A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV.
Two in court accused of murdering Dunfermline businessman in Kenya
Police were called to Balmuir Wood in connection with a theft.
Man, 20, charged as caravans lifted from Dundee Travellers site
The new ordering screens at Dundee's Tesco South Road cafe. Image: Supplied
Fears elderly Tesco shoppers may be 'alienated' as order screens installed at Dundee cafe
8
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Perth Academy will no longer post on the site.
Perth Academy quits X as Elon Musk doesn't 'align with school's values'
5
Affordable Arts in Methil.
Jack Vettriano exhibition in Fife delayed after artist's sudden death
Gary Wightman next to the smashed window of his hairdressing salon on Constitution Road., Dundee.
Dundee hairdresser counting the cost after FOURTH salon break-in in 7 years
3
A night to remember at the Mearns Young Farmers annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away in Edzell
The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house
Jack Vettriano
Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly