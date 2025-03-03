Boy, 15, charged after teen attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station.

Police charged the teen after another 15-year-old boy was assaulted at the Church Street station at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

He will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We are continuing to engage with youths and work with our partner agencies to address antisocial behaviour as well as speaking to young people about the dangers and consequences of this.

“Officers are carrying out regular patrols to provide reassurance and we urge parents, guardians and the local community to support us.

“If you see this type of behaviour, or youths congregating and causing a disturbance, then please report it to us at the time so we can investigate.”

Information can be passed to officers by contacting Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously.