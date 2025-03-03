Two in court accused of murdering Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in court accused of murdering Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

Campbell Scott's body was discovered in a sack of pineapples last month.

By Andrew Robson
A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV. Image: NTV/YouTube

Two men accused of murdering a Dunfermline businessman in Kenya have appeared in court.

Campbell Scott’s body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest days after he went missing in Nairobi last month.

He was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in the Kenyan capital on February 16.

His body was found in a forest around 66 miles south-east of the city on February 24, with his hands tied.

Thomas Maitha, a local administrator and Kivani location chief, previously said Scott “had been tortured”.

Two suspects appeared in court in Milimani on Monday, after being arrested in connection with Scott’s death.

The court ruled the pair could be held for 21 days for further police investigations.

Campbell Scott, 58, from Dunfermline, was murdered in Kenya. Image: LinkedIn

Scott, 58, was raised in Dunfermline and attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

He was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

It is understood he had been living and working in London for several years.

After his death, Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news.

“Campbell was a leader in our international scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”

All we know so far about Campbell Scott’s murder. 

