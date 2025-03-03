Two in court accused of murdering Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

Two men accused of murdering a Dunfermline businessman in Kenya have appeared in court.

Campbell Scott’s body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest days after he went missing in Nairobi last month.

He was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in the Kenyan capital on February 16.

His body was found in a forest around 66 miles south-east of the city on February 24, with his hands tied.

Thomas Maitha, a local administrator and Kivani location chief, previously said Scott “had been tortured”.

Two suspects appeared in court in Milimani on Monday, after being arrested in connection with Scott’s death.

The court ruled the pair could be held for 21 days for further police investigations.

Scott, 58, was raised in Dunfermline and attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

He was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

It is understood he had been living and working in London for several years.

After his death, Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news.

“Campbell was a leader in our international scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”

