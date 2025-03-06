Two arrested after police carry out major drugs raid in Glenrothes

Two people have been arrested after police carried out a major drugs raid in Glenrothes.

About 20 officers targeted an industrial unit on Crompton Road on Thursday morning.

Officers wearing protective gear forced entry to the building using cutting equipment.

The raid is part of a major investigation into the alleged supply of cannabis, headed up by Detective Constable Bryan Laing.

The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson, who has been given exclusive access to the raid, said: “A large team of both uniformed and plain-clothed officers gathered at police HQ in Glenrothes for an intelligence briefing before a convoy of vans and cars headed to the remote industrial unit on the outskirts of the town.

“Once there, officers surrounded the unit while traffic officers also sealed off the road.

“A specialist team, wearing protective armour and helmets, then immediately worked to gain access to the front entrance of the premises.

“I watched as a hydraulic platform was used to lift the roller shutters.

“A second officer then used a large angle grinder to cut through the shuttering.

“Meanwhile, officers surrounded the premises to stop anyone inside from leaving.

“A large access hole was cut into the shutter allowing an officer to climb inside.

“A door was then smashed through allowing police to rush inside.

“Around 15-20 minutes after the police had gained entry, two people were led away to a waiting police car.”

The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson is at the scene and will be bringing you live updates as the operation unfolds.

