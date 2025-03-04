Kirriemuir school kitchen closed for deep clean after rat infestation

Rats have been discovered at a Kirriemuir school kitchen.

Pest control and environmental health were called into Webster’s High School and the kitchen had to be deep cleaned following the infestation.

No hot meals have been available for pupils at Websters or the town’s two primary schools, whose lunches are made in the high school kitchen.

Angus Council said the issue has been resolved following a deep clean and the kitchen will be back to full school meal service this week.

Parents of all pupils affected received emails from the schools on Friday explaining the situation.

Angus Council confirms ‘pest control issue’ at Webster’s High School

The email said: “We want to make you aware of a pest control issue in the school kitchen at Webster’s High School.

“Environmental health has been updated and the kitchen has been closed for a deep/enhanced cleaning of the food service areas.

“Cold school meals and snacks are being provided from alternative locations.

“We anticipate a return to normal school meal service next week.

“Please check the lunches app daily (before 8am) for choices.

“Thank you for your understanding with this.”

Kirriemuir parents worried about health and hygiene

One parent, Amanda Moyes, said: “I got an email from my children’s school, Southmuir Primary, on Friday.

“The email speaks about a pest control issue in the kitchen but parents are aware there has been a rat infestation in the kitchen at Webster’s, which is very concerning.

“Parents are very worried about the health and hygiene issues this raises.”

She added: “It’s unclear when this situation arose but it seems action was taken on Friday evening to empty the kitchen and begin a deep clean of it.

“The situation remained the same with the kitchen closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are just waiting to hear when things are due to get back to normal.”

Full school meal service due to resume this week

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We can confirm that a pest control issue was identified in the school kitchen at Webster’s High School.

“School meals were provided from alternative locations during this time and a deep clean of the area completed.

“The issue in the kitchen has been resolved and the kitchen will be back to full school meal service this week.

“Having taken advice from pest control and environmental health, appropriate mitigations were put into place to support continuity of learning for young people.

“We take hygiene and safety seriously, ensuring any issues are dealt with swiftly and effectively.

“Environmental health and pest control officers are continuing to monitor the situation.”