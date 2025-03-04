Kirriemuir school kitchen closed for deep clean after rat infestation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir school kitchen closed for deep clean after rat infestation

Pupils at Webster's High School have been given cold meals prepared elsewhere while pest control worked in the kitchen.

By Lindsey Hamilton
'racist attack' at Websters
Rats were found at Webster's High School kitchen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Rats have been discovered at a Kirriemuir school kitchen.

Pest control and environmental health were called into Webster’s High School and the kitchen had to be deep cleaned following the infestation.

No hot meals have been available for pupils at Websters or the town’s two primary schools, whose lunches are made in the high school kitchen.

Angus Council said the issue has been resolved following a deep clean and the kitchen will be back to full school meal service this week.

Parents of all pupils affected received emails from the schools on Friday explaining the situation.

Angus Council confirms ‘pest control issue’ at Webster’s High School

The email said: “We want to make you aware of a pest control issue in the school kitchen at Webster’s High School.

“Environmental health has been updated and the kitchen has been closed for a deep/enhanced cleaning of the food service areas.

“Cold school meals and snacks are being provided from alternative locations.

“We anticipate a return to normal school meal service next week.

“Please check the lunches app daily (before 8am) for choices.

“Thank you for your understanding with this.”

Kirriemuir parents worried about health and hygiene

One parent, Amanda Moyes, said: “I got an email from my children’s school, Southmuir Primary, on Friday.

“The email speaks about a pest control issue in the kitchen but parents are aware there has been a rat infestation in the kitchen at Webster’s, which is very concerning.

“Parents are very worried about the health and hygiene issues this raises.”

pupil injured in racist attack at Webster's High School, Kirriemuir
The council says a full school meals service will resume this week. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “It’s unclear when this situation arose but it seems action was taken on Friday evening to empty the kitchen and begin a deep clean of it.

“The situation remained the same with the kitchen closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are just waiting to hear when things are due to get back to normal.”

Full school meal service due to resume this week

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We can confirm that a pest control issue was identified in the school kitchen at Webster’s High School.

“School meals were provided from alternative locations during this time and a deep clean of the area completed.

“The issue in the kitchen has been resolved and the kitchen will be back to full school meal service this week.

“Having taken advice from pest control and environmental health, appropriate mitigations were put into place to support continuity of learning for young people.

“We take hygiene and safety seriously, ensuring any issues are dealt with swiftly and effectively.

“Environmental health and pest control officers are continuing to monitor the situation.”

