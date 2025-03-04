Pictures reveal designs for 44 flats and community hub to replace notorious Glenrothes shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures reveal designs for 44 flats and community hub to replace notorious Glenrothes shopping centre

If approved, the housing and community centre with kitchen, cafe and garden will spring up on the Glenwood Centre site.

By Claire Warrender
A new community hub will be built on the site of the old Glenwood Shopping Centre in Glenrothes
A community hub will be built on the site of the old Glenwood Shopping Centre in Glenrothes if plans are approved.

Plans for 44 homes and a community centre have been unveiled for the site of a demolished Glenrothes shopping centre.

Fife Council bosses hope the proposal will regenerate the area once occupied by the notorious Glenwood Centre.

A planning application has now been submitted showing what will replace eyesore flats and businesses.

Housing and landscaping will transform the former Glenwood Centre site. Image: Fife planning portal

It reveals a mix of two and three-storey blocks of homes.

A 6,000 square feet community hub sits at the heart of the proposal, which also includes a community garden and parking for 58 vehicles.

The project has been submitted jointly by the council and Kingdom Housing Association.

And it builds on the outcome of a community consultation held in 2017.

Community hub with projecting cafe may be illuminated at night

If approved, the community hub will be built close to Roxburgh Road to ensure the public can access it easily.

According to the plans, it may be lit up at night to show when events are being held.

And it will include a “projecting cafe” on the first floor, which will overlook other parts of the building.

A community garden and landscaping are included in the plans. Image: Fife planning portal

Meanwhile, a community kitchen for use by local groups is also mooted.

It is hoped they will be able to use fresh ingredients grown in the community garden in their cooking.

Plans for the former Glenwood Centre in Glenrothes include flats and a community centre
Landscaped areas and paths will run through the site. Image: Fife planning portal
Plans for the Glenrothes flats include balconies overlooking the Glenwood site
Plans for the Glenrothes flats include balconies overlooking the Glenwood site. Image: Fife planning portal

Designs for the flats have been kept “deliberately simple”.

And planners say pitched roofs have been avoided to give the buildings a more civic feel.

According to planning papers, the aim is to create attractive, low energy homes.

They will include renewable technology, including communal air source heat pumps.

Glenrothes flats plan part of £23m investment programme

Fife Council approved investment for the housing in January following Scottish Government funding.

It is part of a £23 million regeneration programme aimed at breathing new life into the west of Glenrothes.

In 2017, the Glenrothes Charette identified redeveloping the Glenwood Centre flats was a key priority for locals.

The centre was eventually demolished in 2023.

Conversation