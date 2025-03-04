Pictures reveal designs for 44 flats and community hub to replace notorious Glenrothes shopping centre

Plans for 44 homes and a community centre have been unveiled for the site of a demolished Glenrothes shopping centre.

Fife Council bosses hope the proposal will regenerate the area once occupied by the notorious Glenwood Centre.

A planning application has now been submitted showing what will replace eyesore flats and businesses.

It reveals a mix of two and three-storey blocks of homes.

A 6,000 square feet community hub sits at the heart of the proposal, which also includes a community garden and parking for 58 vehicles.

The project has been submitted jointly by the council and Kingdom Housing Association.

And it builds on the outcome of a community consultation held in 2017.

Community hub with projecting cafe may be illuminated at night

If approved, the community hub will be built close to Roxburgh Road to ensure the public can access it easily.

According to the plans, it may be lit up at night to show when events are being held.

And it will include a “projecting cafe” on the first floor, which will overlook other parts of the building.

Meanwhile, a community kitchen for use by local groups is also mooted.

It is hoped they will be able to use fresh ingredients grown in the community garden in their cooking.

Designs for the flats have been kept “deliberately simple”.

And planners say pitched roofs have been avoided to give the buildings a more civic feel.

According to planning papers, the aim is to create attractive, low energy homes.

They will include renewable technology, including communal air source heat pumps.

Glenrothes flats plan part of £23m investment programme

Fife Council approved investment for the housing in January following Scottish Government funding.

It is part of a £23 million regeneration programme aimed at breathing new life into the west of Glenrothes.

In 2017, the Glenrothes Charette identified redeveloping the Glenwood Centre flats was a key priority for locals.

The centre was eventually demolished in 2023.