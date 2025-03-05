EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s biggest pavement parking offenders and worst streets revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s biggest pavement parking offenders and worst streets revealed

One driver has been fined 13 times since the rules were introduced a year ago.

Cars parked on the pavement on Buttars Loan, Dundee
Cars parked on the pavement on Buttars Loan, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Dundee’s biggest pavement parking offenders and the worst streets for fines have been revealed – a year after the rules were introduced.

Since February 2024, drivers who park their vehicles on pavements,  double park or block dropped kerbs can be fined £100.

Now The Courier has obtained data through Freedom of Information, showing the number of fines issued, the most prolific street and the motorists who have received the most tickets in the first year.

It shows one driver has been hit with 13 fines for breaking the rules in just 12 months.

Number of Dundee pavement parking fines issued during first year

The data obtained by The Courier shows that between February 26 2024 and
February 25 2025 inclusive:

  • 3,221 fines were issued in total
  • 516 were appealed (217 successfully, 299 unsuccessfully)

Biggest Dundee pavement parking offenders

The Courier can also reveal the 10 worst pavement parking offenders.

The following number of fines were dished out to individual drivers in the first year of the rules being enforced:

  • 13 to the driver of a black Audi on Saggar Street and North Court Street
  • 12 to the driver of a red Peugeot on Hepburn Street
  • 9 to the driver of a white Ford on Hepburn Street and Caird Terrace
  • 8 to the driver of a white Seat on Caird Terrace
  • 7 to the driver of a grey Vauxhall on Dock Street, Panmure Street and Gellatly Street
  • 7 to the driver of a black Peugeot on Scott Street
  • 7 to the driver of a white Ford on Baldovan Terrace
  • 7 to the driver of a white Dacia on Rosefield Street
  • 7 to the driver of a white Kia on Fleming Gardens West
  • 7 to the driver of a silver Honda on West Bell Street Lane and Rosefield Street

Dundee City Council said it could not disclose the models of the vehicles due to GDPR.

Dundee streets with most pavement parking fines

The streets with the most pavement parking fines between February 2024 and 2025 can also be revealed.

These are:

  • 138 – Hepburn Street
  • 134 – Caird Terrace
  • 80 – Greenmarket
  • 71 – Nethergate
  • 69 – Buttars Loan
  • 69 – Rosefield Street
  • 62 – Arbroath Road
  • 61 – Fleming Gardens West
  • 59 – Charleston Drive
  • 56 – Saggar Street
  • 51 – Arklay Terrace
  • 46 – Blackness Road
Hepburn Street in Dundee.
Hepburn Street, Dundee, where the most tickets were issued. Image: Google Street View
  • 45 – Perth Road
  • 42 – Reform Street
  • 40 – Watson Street
  • 39 – Glenmarkie Terrace
  • 37 – Eden Street
  • 36 – Castle Street
  • 36 – Step Row
  • 35 – Clepington Road
  • 30 – Dock Street
  • 30 – Ogilvie Street
  • 30 – Ure Street
  • 29 – Scott Street
  • 28 – Long Lane
  • 28 – Morgan Street
  • 28 – Park Avenue
  • 26 – Gellatly Street
  • 26 – Hilltown
  • 24 – Albert Street
  • 24 – Strathmartine Road

It comes as Fife Council looks set to follow Dundee by introducing a pavement parking ban later this year.

