EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s biggest pavement parking offenders and worst streets revealed

Dundee’s biggest pavement parking offenders and the worst streets for fines have been revealed – a year after the rules were introduced.

Since February 2024, drivers who park their vehicles on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs can be fined £100.

Now The Courier has obtained data through Freedom of Information, showing the number of fines issued, the most prolific street and the motorists who have received the most tickets in the first year.

It shows one driver has been hit with 13 fines for breaking the rules in just 12 months.

Number of Dundee pavement parking fines issued during first year

The data obtained by The Courier shows that between February 26 2024 and February 25 2025 inclusive:

February 25 2025 inclusive:

3,221 fines were issued in total

3,221 fines were issued in total
516 were appealed (217 successfully, 299 unsuccessfully)

Biggest Dundee pavement parking offenders

The Courier can also reveal the 10 worst pavement parking offenders.

The following number of fines were dished out to individual drivers in the first year of the rules being enforced:

13 to the driver of a black Audi on Saggar Street and North Court Street

12 to the driver of a red Peugeot on Hepburn Street

9 to the driver of a white Ford on Hepburn Street and Caird Terrace

8 to the driver of a white Seat on Caird Terrace

7 to the driver of a grey Vauxhall on Dock Street, Panmure Street and Gellatly Street

7 to the driver of a black Peugeot on Scott Street

7 to the driver of a white Ford on Baldovan Terrace

7 to the driver of a white Dacia on Rosefield Street

7 to the driver of a white Kia on Fleming Gardens West

7 to the driver of a silver Honda on West Bell Street Lane and Rosefield Street

Dundee City Council said it could not disclose the models of the vehicles due to GDPR.

Dundee streets with most pavement parking fines

The streets with the most pavement parking fines between February 2024 and 2025 can also be revealed.

These are:

138 – Hepburn Street

134 – Caird Terrace

80 – Greenmarket

71 – Nethergate

69 – Buttars Loan

69 – Rosefield Street

62 – Arbroath Road

61 – Fleming Gardens West

59 – Charleston Drive

56 – Saggar Street

51 – Arklay Terrace

46 – Blackness Road

45 – Perth Road

42 – Reform Street

40 – Watson Street

39 – Glenmarkie Terrace

37 – Eden Street

36 – Castle Street

36 – Step Row

35 – Clepington Road

30 – Dock Street

30 – Ogilvie Street

30 – Ure Street

29 – Scott Street

28 – Long Lane

28 – Morgan Street

28 – Park Avenue

26 – Gellatly Street

26 – Hilltown

24 – Albert Street

24 – Strathmartine Road

It comes as Fife Council looks set to follow Dundee by introducing a pavement parking ban later this year.