Grieving father admits defeat in Carnoustie Airbnb caravan battle

A grieving Angus father fears a two-year planning battle over a Carnoustie Airbnb caravan could cost him his home.

Tony Lindsay has been given 60 days to remove the static caravan in his Ireland Street garden.

The three-bedroom caravan has been there since late 2023 and was previously advertised as holiday accommodation.

It overlooks the east coast rail line.

Angus Council issued an enforcement notice over the caravan last July.

In October 2024, the Scottish Government upheld the council ruling.

Mr Lindsay’s latest planning fight followed the tragic loss of his son, Anthony, last November.

A mental health foundation has been set up in the 23-year-old’s name after he took his own life.

Planning review body throw out Carnoustie appeal

On Monday, Angus development management review committee (DMRC) rejected his plea to keep the three-bedroom caravan.

Neighbours of Mr Lindsay, as well as Carnoustie Community Council previously objected to it.

Council officers said the unauthorised development breached local and national planning policies.

DMRC chairman Bill Duff said: “I think the officers have got this right.

“If we were to approve this on appeal, it potentially sets a precedent that there’s static caravans on every house in the town.

“There’s no use having rules about smart neighbourhoods if we allow unregulated development on very small plots.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol added: “This is not a temporary structure on site for a renovation.

“It doesn’t fit the character o the rest of the street.”

However, Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno backed Mr Lindsay’s appeal.

She said: “I don’t think it will start a trend of residential caravans in people’s gardens.

“Maybe if the outside was tidied up it would look a bit better.

“But I’m going to go with this. I think Carnoustie needs places for people to stay and I don’t think it will set a precedent.”

She was the only DMRC member in support and the appeal was rejected.

Applicant’s Airbnb hopes at an end

Mr Lindsay latterly used the caravan for a family member, but said he hoped to return it to holiday accommodation.

He said he was “disappointed” with the latest refusal.

“I’ve no choice, it’s the law,” he said.

He said efforts to keep it there were now exhausted.

“I’ve had other family emergencies and I can’t even begin to think about that,” he added.

“Sadly it might mean losing my house.”

Meanwhile, a separate planning bid has come forward for two new houses in Ireland Street.

The permission in principle application is for vacant garden ground.

It features in the latest Angus Planning Ahead round-up.