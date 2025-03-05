Grieving father admits defeat in Carnoustie Airbnb caravan battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grieving father admits defeat in Carnoustie Airbnb caravan battle

A three-bedroom caravan beside the east coast rail line through Carnoustie must now be removed after a final planning appeal was rejected by Angus councillors.

By Graham Brown
The static caravan sits beside the east coast rail line through Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
The static caravan sits beside the east coast rail line through Carnoustie. Image: Supplied

A grieving Angus father fears a two-year planning battle over a Carnoustie Airbnb caravan could cost him his home.

Tony Lindsay has been given 60 days to remove the static caravan in his Ireland Street garden.

The three-bedroom caravan has been there since late 2023 and was previously advertised as holiday accommodation.

It overlooks the east coast rail line.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan beside east coast rail line.
Mr Lindsay must now remove the static caravan. Image: Supplied

Angus Council issued an enforcement notice over the caravan last July.

In October 2024, the Scottish Government upheld the council ruling.

Mr Lindsay’s latest planning fight followed the tragic loss of his son, Anthony, last November.

A mental health foundation has been set up in the 23-year-old’s name after he took his own life.

Planning review body throw out Carnoustie appeal

On Monday, Angus development management review committee (DMRC) rejected his plea to keep the three-bedroom caravan.

Neighbours of Mr Lindsay, as well as Carnoustie Community Council previously objected to it.

Council officers said the unauthorised development breached local and national planning policies.

DMRC chairman Bill Duff said: “I think the officers have got this right.

“If we were to approve this on appeal, it potentially sets a precedent that there’s static caravans on every house in the town.

Carnoustie static caravan planning row.
The Ireland Street planning appeal was rejected by Angus councillors. Image: Supplied

“There’s no use having rules about smart neighbourhoods if we allow unregulated development on very small plots.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol added: “This is not a temporary structure on site for a renovation.

“It doesn’t fit the character o the rest of the street.”

However, Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno backed Mr Lindsay’s appeal.

She said: “I don’t think it will start a trend of residential caravans in people’s gardens.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan planning appeal refusal.
The static caravan beside Mr Lindsay’s house in Ireland Street. Image: Supplied

“Maybe if the outside was tidied up it would look a bit better.

“But I’m going to go with this. I think Carnoustie needs places for people to stay and I don’t think it will set a precedent.”

She was the only DMRC member in support and the appeal was rejected.

Applicant’s Airbnb hopes at an end

Mr Lindsay latterly used the caravan for a family member, but said he hoped to return it to holiday accommodation.

He said he was “disappointed” with the latest refusal.

“I’ve no choice, it’s the law,” he said.

He said efforts to keep it there were now exhausted.

“I’ve had other family emergencies and I can’t even begin to think about that,” he added.

“Sadly it might mean losing my house.”

Meanwhile, a separate planning bid has come forward for two new houses in Ireland Street.

The permission in principle application is for vacant garden ground.

It features in the latest Angus Planning Ahead round-up.

