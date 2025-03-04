Man ‘made inappropriate comments to woman’ at Fife beauty spot

Police have launched an investigation into claims a man made “inappropriate comments” to a woman at a Fife beauty spot.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm in Heatherhall Woods near Ladybank on February 24.

Police have not revealed what was said, but they are appealing for witnesses and have issued a description of the man.

Description of man who ‘made inappropriate comments’ at Fife woods

He is described as potentially being in his 30s and about 6ft 2in tall, of medium build and with dark hair.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded top, khaki trousers, walking boots and rectangular glasses.

He is believed to have been driving a dark grey van.

Inspector Michael Reilly said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1841 of February 25.