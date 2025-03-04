Lost churches in and around Stirling looking for new leases of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost churches in and around Stirling looking for new leases of life

These former places of worship are now either up for sale, under offer or converted for new purposes.

One former Bridge of Allan church has had a massive makeover. Image: Halliday Homes
By Alex Watson

It’s no secret that Scotland is less religious than it once was.

The latest census results showed 51.1% of respondents had “no religion”, compared to 36.7% around a decade earlier.

As a result, hundreds of churches have been or will be sold by The Church of Scotland.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson said: “We have had an excess of church buildings since the 1920s and the church owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.”

Stirling and Stirlingshire are home to a wealth of stunning church buildings, many of which no longer have their own congregations.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s former places of worship that have been sold, or are currently up for sale.

Kilmadock Parish Church, Doune – for sale

Bids for Kilmadock Church will open at £48,000. Image: Future Property Auctions

Set to go up for sale later this week, the B-listed former Kilmadock Parish Church on Main Street in Doune dates back to 1822.

The building hasn’t been used for more than 15 years and will go to auction on Thursday (March 6), with an opening bid of £48,000.

Inside the former church as it currently looks. Image: Future Property Auctions

Thought to have been sold by The Church of Scotland to a private buyer around 2007, Kilmadock Church has been on the Buildings at Risk Register since 2009 but is said to be in “fair” condition.

The auction listing suggests there is potential for the church to be converted into a four-bedroom home, offices or an art gallery, subject to planning permission.

St Kessog’s Church, Callander – for sale

St Kessog’s Church stopped being used for religious services in 1985 but remains a key landmark in the town. Image: shawnwil23/Shutterstock

Last month, Stirling Council confirmed it planned to put the striking steepled St Kessog’s Church at the heart of Callander up for sale in order to ease the struggling local authority’s financial burden.

The B-listed building is now on the market, with its asking price available on application.

St Kessog’s has not had an active congregation since 1985, and was used as a visitor centre around 1990.

Leased to a local trust for a time, it was later handed back to Stirling Council.

Past efforts to convert St Kessog’s Church into a community space have not come to anything. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

Hoping to use funding from the City Region Deal, the council explored possible uses for the space, including its conversion into a community hub.

Ultimately, however, it was deemed an “unaffordable project” that was “not viable” in 2024.

When announcing the news of its sale, Stirling Council said any future change of use would have to take into account that the building is a recognised community asset and safeguard it accordingly.

Murrayfield Church, Bannockburn – for sale

Murrayfield Church in Stirling
The former Murrayfield United Free Church. Image: Kamal Estates

Bannockburn’s former Murrayfield Church has been on the market since April 2024, priced at offers over £199,000.

The church’s congregation is still active, meeting elsewhere locally, but moved out of the building in September 2022.

The property was then auctioned in January 2024, and went up for sale again soon after.

Construction of the church was completed in 1853.

Some of the church’s original features are still in place, but it is being marketed as a development opportunity. Image: Kamal Estates

In 1900, it became part of the United Free Church of Scotland, and in 1929 it came under The Church of Scotland, known then as Ladywell Church.

The original Ladywell congregation left to worship elsewhere, and the Murrayfield United Free Church took over the building in 1958.

Marketed by Kamal Estates, the church is now being presented as a development opportunity.

The listing says full consent for conversion into residential homes is in place, with the potential for the church to become either one standalone villa or six or seven apartments.

Kincardine-in-Menteith Parish Church, Blair Drummond – for sale

Kincardine-in-Menteith Church is located close to Blair Drummond Safari Park. Image: Google Street View

The Church of Scotland is currently selling Kincardine-in-Menteith Parish Church, which is listed for offers over £60,000.

The A-listed building was built in 1816 and closed to churchgoers as recently as January this year.

Located close to Blair Drummond Safari Park, the property’s sales brochure says the former church could be operated as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library “without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent”.

It also suggests that the building could become a theatre, cinema, shop or community space, subject to planning permission.

The closing date for the sale is March 10 at 12pm.

Crianlarich Parish Church – under offer

Also being sold by The Church of Scotland, the B-listed Crianlarich Parish Church – on the market for offers over £72,000 – is currently under offer.

Dating back to 1901, this charming white harled building with red sandstone accents is at the centre of Crianlarich.

It was closed for services and put up for sale in June 2024.

Much like Kincardine-in-Menteith Church, it is suggested that Crianlarich’s former place of worship could become a nursery, museum or cinema, among other ideas.

But there is also scope to convert Crianlarich Church for residential use, subject to getting proper permission, according to its listing.

Chalmers Church, Bridge of Allan – converted

Chalmers Court, Bridge of Allan.
Chalmers Court in Bridge of Allan houses several homes. Image: Halliday Homes

Last year, we got a look inside Bridge of Allan’s former Chalmers Church on Henderson Street, which has been converted into homes.

The building was recognised in 2011 as the Best Renovation Project at the Herald Property Awards.

The open plan living space with original exposed beams.
The open plan living space with original exposed beams. Image: Halliday Homes

On the market in May 2024 for £430,000, the two-bedroom residence makes features of the church’s exposed timber trusses, original spiral staircase and leaded glass windows.

Built in 1856, the B-listed Gothic-style Chalmers Church that once had space to seat 800 closed around 2003.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

