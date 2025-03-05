EXCLUSIVE: Major sporting bodies join calls for return of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Major sporting bodies join calls for return of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth

National organisations, including Scottish Athletics and Netball Scotland, are backing plans for a return of Bell's over the council's Thimblerow idea.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

National level sporting organisations have joined calls for Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth to be reopened as an indoor facility.

Nine major sports bodies, including Scottish Athletics and Netball Scotland, have made written representations to Perth and Kinross Council asking that the popular North Inch facility be reinstated.

Eight of these letters have been seen by The Courier and we understand from campaigners that a ninth has been sent.

David Munro of Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network outside Bells Sports Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The organisations are backing calls from 12 sports groups in Perth and Kinross who are also calling for the full reinstatement of Bell’s as an indoor facility.

The Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) believes the indoor offering in the proposed Thimblerow complex is a step down from what was available at Bell’s.

Members are also against the local authority’s idea of turning Bell’s into an unheated event space with indoor sports pitches.

Another setback for Thimblerow plans

The letters backing PKCSN is yet another setback in for the local authority’s much derided plans for Thimblerow.

Perth and Kinross Council wants to build a watered down Perth leisure centre on the most popular car park in the city.

Plans for the long-awaited PH2O do not include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facility.

PKCSN, alongside Perth Civic Trust, Perth City Swim Club, former Live Active Leisure chairmen and Olympic champion Eve Muirhead have spoken out against the proposal.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

A petition backing the dozen local sports groups who want Bell’s returned to its former glory has gained nearly 2,900 signatures since mid-February.

A separate petition protesting the overall Thimblerow plan saw the proposal brought back before councillors last month.

It was decided that the topic should now be debated again in June when more reports, including the results of a consultation on Bell’s, are presented to council.

The Courier has been campaigning for elected members should Say No to Thimblerow.

‘Responses will be considered’

The letters seen by The Courier are from Badminton Scotland, Scottish Indoor Bowling Association, Scottish Hockey, Scottish Squash, Table Tennis Scotland, Volleyball Scotland, Scottish Athletics and Netball Scotland.

The ninth organisation told campaigners they did not yet want to be named publicly.

Siblings Marley (4) and Mason McConnell Say NO to Thimblerow. Image: Richard Wilkins

The local authority says representations will form part of the consultation feedback.

A council spokesperson said: “Consultation on proposals for Bell’s Sports Centre has just closed and responses, including those of the Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network and other sporting bodies, will be considered before recommendations are put to council in June.”

More from News

Gordon Gibson
Fife thug assaulted pregnant women and battered man in street with golf club
The road has been closed following the fire
Lane on A9 near Perth remains closed after lorry fire
Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood
15 McGlashan Gardens in Crieff is on the market. Image: Clyde Property
Modern home in exclusive Crieff development with 'exceptional' energy efficiency for sale
Gemma Duncan
Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row
Cars parked on the pavement on Buttars Loan, Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's biggest pavement parking offenders and worst streets revealed
The static caravan sits beside the east coast rail line through Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Grieving father admits defeat in Carnoustie Airbnb caravan battle
Brandon Harrington
Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13
Rachel Ross, chief executive designate, Elevator, presents Tom Porter with his award.
£10k boost for young Angus agritech entrepreneur
High Street, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
11 empty Dunfermline shop units and what's planned for them

Conversation