Police searching for missing boy, 15, in Leven

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager in Leven.

Brandon Murphy was last seen at 2.30am on Monday in the Fife town.

The 15-year-old was wearing black Nike trainers and a black jacket with a red zip at the time.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall and of slim build with dark hair.

Police say Brandon also has links to the Lochgelly area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3987 of March 3 2025.