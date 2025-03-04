A9 closed southbound near Perth due to lorry fire

The A9 is closed southbound near Perth after a lorry fire.

The carriageway is shut south of the Broxden Roundabout.

An earlier closure of the northbound carriageway has been lifted.

Dramatic photos from the scene showed flames and smoke shooting from the HGV.

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative route.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at 2.14pm on Tuesday.

Three appliances were called to the scene.

Police say there are no reports of any injuries.

