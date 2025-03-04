Growing concerns for missing girl, 14, last seen leaving Kirkcaldy High School

Police say concerns are growing for a missing Fife girl who was last seen leaving school.

Sophie Davies, from Cardenden, was last seen leaving Kirkcaldy High School at around 1.45pm on Monday.

She is described as 5ft tall and white, and has fair blonde hair.

Police have launched a search and are appealing for help in finding Sophie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concerns are growing for Sophie and we are appealing for members of the public to get in touch with us with any information about her whereabouts via 101 quoting incident number 3572 of March 3.”