Montrose public to get first look at rock groyne designs for next stage of coastal erosion fight

A consultation event on Wednesday will reveal how two 100-metre rock barriers might look on the town beach as Angus Council works towards the latest step in the project to protect the town.

By Graham Brown
Rock groynes are planned to reduce erosion on the most vulnerable parts of the Montrose coastline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Draft designs for huge rock groynes which could stretch 100 metres across Montrose beach to help combat coastal erosion are being revealed for the first time.

The five-metre high groynes have been designed to slow down erosion at the most fragile spots in the dunes.

It follows winter work to shore up weak points with giant sandbags.

A consultation event takes place on Wednesday from 3 to 7pm in Montrose Sports Centre.

But the drawings are being kept under wraps amidst confusion over what stage the scheme is at – and how much it will cost.

Council say designs are not 100% complete

Last month, Angus Council said: “Design work for the construction of two rock groynes is now complete and progressing through the consenting process towards construction.”

The rock groynes require a Marine Licence before they are built, hopefully later this year.

On Tuesday, the authority emphasised it is draft designs which will be on show to the public.

“The preliminary design has been undertaken but this needs regulatory approval before the detailed design and costing can be carried out,” said a spokesperson.

“There will be design drawings presented at the consultation but these are not 100% final yet.”

Plea to public to take part in consultation

David Wood of Montrose Community Council said he hopes the public will turn out to the consultation event.

He leads the community council’s sub-group on coastal erosion.

“This will be a significant change to Montrose beach,” he said.

“These could be built 100 metres long and five metres high.

David Wood of Montrose community council coastal erosion sub-group
“The community council are trying to encourage public attendance at this consultation so the community are fully aware of the proposals and the impact this will have on the beach.

“A key thing is access along the beach.”

He hopes the draft designs will allow the public to fully visualise what is being planned.

“Otherwise it will be difficult asking sensible layman’s questions if you don’t have information on what is being planned,” said Mr Wood.

The most recent work has seen engineered sandbags placed at low points on the dunes near around the ‘pipey’.

Giant sandbags at Montrose beach.
It followed re-profiling of the rock armour around the second tee on Montrose golf course last October.

Options for long-term dune restoration and beach nourishment at Montrose are still being investigated as part of the wider project.

In last week’s council budget, SNP administration leader Bill Duff announced the creation of a £1 million Angus infrastructure fund to help tackle the vast scale of projects such as that at Montrose.

It will be used to unlock £20m of additional borrowing for capital projects over the next four years.

