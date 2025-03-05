Funparx Dundee: All we know so far about plans for new family entertainment centre

New details have been revealed about a family entertainment centre being planned for Dundee.

The former Fun Factory soft play in Douglas is set to become Funparx Dundee.

Plans for the centre on Balunie Drive first emerged in December, when a planning application was lodged for new signs on the building.

Now more details have emerged about the centre.

Here is everything we know so far about Dundee’s latest entertainment venue.

What is Funparx Dundee?

Funparx Dundee is described as a “brand new and exciting family entertainment park”.

It is planned for the former Fun Factory soft play centre, which closed last year.

Funparx appears to be a new concept with proposals for centres at four sites across England in 2025.

When is Funparx Dundee opening?

According to the website, Funparx Dundee is opening in March 2025 – but a specific opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The Courier has contacted the firm for more information on this.

What attractions will be at Funparx Dundee?

The Funparx Dundee website shows attractions will include:

Ninja zone featuring more than a dozen obstacles

featuring more than a dozen obstacles Slide city with four “massive” slides

with four “massive” slides Monster airpark featuring an inflatable course and slides

featuring an inflatable course and slides Critter castle softplay with “state of the art” facilities for younger kids

with “state of the art” facilities for younger kids Retro arcade with a host of old games to play

with a host of old games to play Funparx cafe selling pizza, fries, hot dogs, coffees, teas and more

A map also shows the proposed layout of Funparx Dundee, including a party zone, a balloon factory, toilets and a seating area.

The website says the attraction will be open 9am to 8pm daily.

How much does Funparx Dundee cost?

No details have yet been confirmed on the cost of sessions at Funparx Dundee.

The Courier has contacted the firm to ask about this.

Is there an age limit?

Funparx Dundee says sessions are available for children aged one and over, with no upper age limit – and adults can also use the facilities.

How does it compare to other family entertainment centres in Dundee?

Two other large family entertainment centres have opened in and around Dundee in recent years that offer similar facilities.

Innoflate at Ethiebeaton Park is an inflatable park featuring slides, bouncy castles and more.

Meanwhile, Ryze in Kirkton has a large indoor trampoline park and ninja obstacle course.