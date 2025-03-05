EXCLUSIVE: Five suspended after gang attack at Fife high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Five suspended after gang attack at Fife high school

A large group of pupils are understood to have been involved in the attack on three older students.

Glenrothes High School, Fife
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A pupil was left bleeding from the head after an attack by a gang of teenagers at a Fife high school on Friday.

It is understood a large group of boys – five of whom have been suspended – targeted three older pupils at Glenrothes High School.

One schoolboy is said to have been punched repeatedly.

A source revealed several staff members tried to intervene, with one pushed to the ground.

They said: “This was a major incident where three boys were jumped by nine other pupils.

“A gang of them turned up looking for these older boys.

“They were very aggressive to pupils and staff and some of them were very violent.

“One of the older boys was bleeding from both sides of the head.”

Glenrothes High School attack ‘shocking and appalling’

Officers were called to the incident, which took place inside the school building.

But Police Scotland say the matter is being handled by Glenrothes High.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker
Richard Baker MP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Glenrothes Labour MP Richard Baker branded the attack “shocking and appalling”.

He said: “It goes without saying all parents should be able to send their child to school in the morning knowing they will be safe.

“That’s a basic expectation and a basic right.

“Tragically, we know the reality is different.”

‘Safety is priority’

Fife Council head of education Maria Lloyd said all of the region’s schools have “robust policies and procedures in place to deal with issues of poor behaviour”.

She said: “Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our young people.

“Police attended and the school is dealing with the incident.

“The school is supporting and working with the young people and families directly involved.”

Risk of school violence ‘becoming the new normal’

Friday’s attack at Glenrothes High comes amid rising violence in schools.

Fife teachers reported more than 6,000 incidents last year, a 97% increase in just two years.

And it emerged as a key worry among both parents and teachers at a public meeting in January.

Fife Council is holding a summit on violence in schools later this month, involving elected representatives, secondary schools and trade unions.

And Mr Baker said: “I’m glad to see this issue is being taken seriously because the current situation is completely unacceptable.

“We need urgent action on this, otherwise we risk violence in schools becoming the new normal.”

More from News

The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wednesday court round-up — 'I need to get to my mum'
Breaking news
BREAKING: Major fire at historic Brechin church
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
Perth 'snubbed' again as it misses out on new UK Government cash
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Car crashes onto roof on A90 near Longforgan
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Traffic lights at major Dundee roundabout switched on after months of roadworks
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
18th-century Burntisland pub set to be sold at auction
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Stolen car set on fire after hitting tree near Ninewells Hospital
The attack took place at Glenrothes High School, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More Broxden disruption due to emergency roadworks after Perth A9 fire
Sergei Baltacha portrait with bombed city in Ukraine as background
St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha celebrated in council show of solidarity for Ukraine
The A873 near Thornhill.
Main road in Stirlingshire closed for rest of day due to burst water pipe

Conversation