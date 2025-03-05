EXCLUSIVE: Five suspended after gang attack at Fife high school

A pupil was left bleeding from the head after an attack by a gang of teenagers at a Fife high school on Friday.

It is understood a large group of boys – five of whom have been suspended – targeted three older pupils at Glenrothes High School.

One schoolboy is said to have been punched repeatedly.

A source revealed several staff members tried to intervene, with one pushed to the ground.

They said: “This was a major incident where three boys were jumped by nine other pupils.

“A gang of them turned up looking for these older boys.

“They were very aggressive to pupils and staff and some of them were very violent.

“One of the older boys was bleeding from both sides of the head.”

Glenrothes High School attack ‘shocking and appalling’

Officers were called to the incident, which took place inside the school building.

But Police Scotland say the matter is being handled by Glenrothes High.

Glenrothes Labour MP Richard Baker branded the attack “shocking and appalling”.

He said: “It goes without saying all parents should be able to send their child to school in the morning knowing they will be safe.

“That’s a basic expectation and a basic right.

“Tragically, we know the reality is different.”

‘Safety is priority’

Fife Council head of education Maria Lloyd said all of the region’s schools have “robust policies and procedures in place to deal with issues of poor behaviour”.

She said: “Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our young people.

“Police attended and the school is dealing with the incident.

“The school is supporting and working with the young people and families directly involved.”

Risk of school violence ‘becoming the new normal’

Friday’s attack at Glenrothes High comes amid rising violence in schools.

Fife teachers reported more than 6,000 incidents last year, a 97% increase in just two years.

And it emerged as a key worry among both parents and teachers at a public meeting in January.

Fife Council is holding a summit on violence in schools later this month, involving elected representatives, secondary schools and trade unions.

And Mr Baker said: “I’m glad to see this issue is being taken seriously because the current situation is completely unacceptable.

“We need urgent action on this, otherwise we risk violence in schools becoming the new normal.”