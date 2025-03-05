Angus winds topple one of Scotland’s most important Pictish relics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus winds topple one of Scotland’s most important Pictish relics

The centuries old Aberlemno cross slab, near Forfar, has been snapped at its base. It is considered by many to be one of Scotland's most significant Pictish stones.

By Graham Brown
The broken Aberlemno cross slab between Forfar and Brechin. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
An investigation is under way after one of Scotland’s most important Pictish monuments was toppled by Angus winds.

The standing stone sits at the roadside in Aberlemno, between Forfar and Brechin.

It is one of a collection of four stones regarded as among the most significant in Scotland’s Pictish history.

The cross slab that fell is considered the most impressive of the Aberlemno stones.

It crashed down as high winds swept Angus on Tuesday.

Aberlemno Pictish stone damaged in storm.
Angus-based Pictish history expert Norman Atkinson leading a talk at the Aberlemno cross slab. Image: Paul Reid

It stands 2.8 metres high and is a metre across.

The stone is carved on both sides with intricate Pictish symbols and is world-renowned among academics and historians.

Its road-facing side is dominated by a deeply carved cross.

The shaft of the cross has an angel on either side, each carrying a Bible.

The rear is divided into three distinct sections.

Its carvings include:

  • Pictish crescent and rod symbols
  • A scene of four mounted hunters, deer and hounds, two trumpeters, and a man carrying a spear and square shield
  • Biblical images, including David and the lion

HES experts assessing Aberlemno Pictish stone damage

A team of experts from Historic Environment Scotland arrived on site on Wednesday morning.

They are assessing possible further damage to the stone.

Ironically, there are fears among some locals it may have been brought down by a wooden case designed to protect the ancient monument from the elements.

Aberlemno Pictish stone damaged by storm.
The Aberlemno stone’s cabinet crashed into a wall. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Three roadside stones at Aberlemno are covered from October to April each year.

The fallen stone remained shrouded in the wrecked cabinet, which struck a wall at the rear of the relic.

The wooden cabinet was braced, but did not appear to have fixed ground foundations.

HES describes the damaged stone as an “extraordinary” monument.

Angus was a Pictish heartland around the era from 300 to 900AD.

The Aberlemno stones were discovered in local fields.

And the village is a few miles north of the site of the Battle of Nechtansmere.

It was fought in 685AD, and saw the Picts defeat King Egfrith’s Nortthumbrian army in a battle considered to have defined early Scotland.

