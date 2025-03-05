18th-century Burntisland pub set to be sold at auction

An 18th-century Burntisland pub is set to be sold at auction.

The Smugglers Inn on Harbour Place is in a B-listed building just yards from the town’s high street.

It comes with two four-bedroom flats on the first and second floors, with a starting price of £240,000.

The pub is in a derelict state and needs refurbishment, but the flats are said to be in “walk-in” condition.

The pub unit on the ground floor includes a small commercial kitchen, toilets, and a storage/laundry area.

There are also three en-suite bedrooms here, a pool room and a back bar area.

Prime Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says the bar is “sure to appeal to shrewd buy-to-let investors looking for a fantastic commercial and residential investment opportunity with high yield potential”.

The listing adds: “(The) property is ready to let or occupy.

“It also presents a great opportunity for owner-occupiers looking for a property they can put their own stamp on.”

The pub comes with planning permission to be converted into a bar/restaurant.

Historic Scotland records show the building dates from the late 18th century.

In 1824, it was listed as being home to The Perth Inn and later, The Panama in 1888 and the George Hotel in 1979 – when it was also awarded B-listed status.

The Smugglers Inn goes to auction on Thursday (March 6) online.

Other commercial properties going to the same auction include The Last Tram pub in Dundee and a cafe/hair salon building in Dunfermline.

