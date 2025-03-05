Main road in Stirlingshire closed for rest of day due to burst water pipe

A burst water pipe has closed a main road in Stirlingshire.

The A873 between Thornhill and Blairhoyle was affected on Wednesday.

It’s hoped the four-mile stretch of the road will reopen on Thursday after repairs have been carried out.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a burst water main on the A873 between Thornhill and Blairhoyle today.

“Our team is currently on site carrying out repairs, with the work expected to be completed today.

“A full reinstatement of the area will follow tomorrow, allowing the road to reopen.”

Diversion in place during Stirlingshire road closure

An eight-mile diversion has been put in place.

The spokesperson added: “While the road closure is in place, road users on the B8034 towards Thornhill will be diverted left onto the A81, then right onto the B8032, and down the B822.

“The diversion ends upon reaching Thornhill. Those traveling in the opposite direction should follow the same route in reverse.

“We understand this may cause some temporary inconvenience to road users, but the closure is essential to ensure the safety of both our teams and the public while the essential repair is carried out.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.