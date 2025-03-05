Traffic lights at major Dundee roundabout switched on after months of roadworks

Traffic lights at a major Dundee roundabout have been switched on after months of roadworks.

The signals at the Swallow Roundabout – the junction between the A90, the Kingsway and Riverside Avenue – were activated today (Wednesday).

It comes as part of a major project to upgrade the roundabout to support increased traffic from the Western Gateway housing estate.

Housing developer Springfield, which is leading the project, described the process of switching on the lights as “complicated”.

In an update to residents, it added that the roadworks – which are due to run until the summer – are “progressing well”.

It is now the second major roundabout on the Kingsway with traffic lights, following the redevelopment of the Myrekirk Roundabout several years ago.

New road markings have been in place on the Swallow Roundabout for several weeks.

They previously sparked confusion among drivers when three lanes appeared to be sending drivers straight on into the two-lane dual carriageway.

Springfield then closed one of the lanes to “mitigate” the confusion but it has since been reopened.