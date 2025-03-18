EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker ‘still waiting for wages 5 months on’ despite employment tribunal win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker ‘still waiting for wages 5 months on’ despite employment tribunal win

Rio Gregory claims she was left in debt when Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay failed to pay her.

Rio Gregory is owed £252. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A former worker at a Fife bar claims she is still waiting to be paid after five months – despite winning an employment tribunal against her old employer.

Rio Gregory, 20, worked three shifts at Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay in October 2024 but never received her wages.

The St Andrews University student, who lives in Dundee, won her claim against the restaurant and bar at an employment tribunal last month.

The ruling from judge Ian McFatridge, seen by The Courier, said no response was presented by Boat Brae and found the bar and restaurant had “unlawfully withheld wages”.

Bosses at the venue were ordered to pay Rio a total of £252.

Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, Rio says she has still not received the money.

She told The Courier: “I was employed by Boat Brae in October for some extra money and they were offering £12 an hour, which was more than I was making elsewhere.

“I worked for them for three days in October and then went home to see my family.

“By the time I got back, it was pay time and I noticed I hadn’t been paid.”

Student ‘left in debt’ after Boat Brae failed to pay wages

Rio claims she asked bosses at Boat Brae where her money was, and they made excuses about a banking system.

She says she was then told she would get paid after a funeral was held at the venue.

But when the money failed to arrive, she says she tried contacting management again and got no response.

Rio also found herself in debt with her partner after she was left unable to pay her rent or a deposit on a new flat.

Rio says she was left in debt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “Boat Brae didn’t respond to the employment tribunal but I won after supplying all the information.

“It makes me think I am not going to get the money now.

“It meant I couldn’t pay my rent in November and had to move out in a week.

“If I had that money I would have had a deposit for my new flat, but I had to go into debt with my partner, which I have now paid back.

“The money may not seem like a lot but it would make a big difference for me as a student.”

Boat Brae has been shut the last two weekends when The Courier has visited, despite advertising opening hours of 4pm until close on its Facebook page.

The Courier has made several attempts to contact Boat Brae owner Rod McCreadie – who reopened the venue last summer – but he has not responded.

