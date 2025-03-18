EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker ‘still waiting for wages 5 months on’ despite employment tribunal win

A former worker at a Fife bar claims she is still waiting to be paid after five months – despite winning an employment tribunal against her old employer.

Rio Gregory, 20, worked three shifts at Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay in October 2024 but never received her wages.

The St Andrews University student, who lives in Dundee, won her claim against the restaurant and bar at an employment tribunal last month.

The ruling from judge Ian McFatridge, seen by The Courier, said no response was presented by Boat Brae and found the bar and restaurant had “unlawfully withheld wages”.

Bosses at the venue were ordered to pay Rio a total of £252.

However, Rio says she has still not received the money.

She told The Courier: “I was employed by Boat Brae in October for some extra money and they were offering £12 an hour, which was more than I was making elsewhere.

“I worked for them for three days in October and then went home to see my family.

“By the time I got back, it was pay time and I noticed I hadn’t been paid.”

Student ‘left in debt’ after Boat Brae failed to pay wages

Rio claims she asked bosses at Boat Brae where her money was, and they made excuses about a banking system.

She says she was then told she would get paid after a funeral was held at the venue.

But when the money failed to arrive, she says she tried contacting management again and got no response.

Rio also found herself in debt with her partner after she was left unable to pay her rent or a deposit on a new flat.

She added: “Boat Brae didn’t respond to the employment tribunal but I won after supplying all the information.

“It makes me think I am not going to get the money now.

“It meant I couldn’t pay my rent in November and had to move out in a week.

“If I had that money I would have had a deposit for my new flat, but I had to go into debt with my partner, which I have now paid back.

“The money may not seem like a lot but it would make a big difference for me as a student.”

Boat Brae has been shut the last two weekends when The Courier has visited, despite advertising opening hours of 4pm until close on its Facebook page.

The Courier has made several attempts to contact Boat Brae owner Rod McCreadie – who reopened the venue last summer – but he has not responded.