More Broxden disruption due to emergency roadworks after Perth A9 fire

Drivers are facing more disruption at the Broxden Roundabout due to emergency roadworks after a lorry fire on the A9.

The southbound lane has been shut since the incident at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland says it will stay closed overnight for emergency works.

The restrictions caused long tailbacks on Wednesday morning as drivers reported traffic queued back to the M90 approaching the Broxden Roundabout.

Amey says an overnight convoy system will be in place on the southbound carriageway near Broxden Roundabout between 10pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Work will be carried out to repair the road surface damaged by the fire.

A spokesperson said: “An overnight convoy will be in place on the A9 southbound carriageway near Broxden Roundabout on Wednesday March 5 between 10pm and 6am.

“The convoy will be located approximately 560m south of Broxden Roundabout.

“The traffic management is required so work can be carried out to repair damaged surface areas of the carriageway, caused by a vehicle fire yesterday.”

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 1 remains closed, and lane 2 is currently running.

“This lane closure will remain in place overnight for emergency works.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution.”

The Courier has contacted Bear Scotland for more information about the roadworks.