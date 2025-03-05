More Broxden disruption due to emergency roadworks after Perth A9 fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Broxden disruption due to emergency roadworks after Perth A9 fire

The southbound lane has been shut since Tuesday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
The lane closure on the A9 will remain in place overnight. Image: Traffic Scotland
Drivers are facing more disruption at the Broxden Roundabout due to emergency roadworks after a lorry fire on the A9.

The southbound lane has been shut since the incident at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland says it will stay closed overnight for emergency works.

The restrictions caused long tailbacks on Wednesday morning as drivers reported traffic queued back to the M90 approaching the Broxden Roundabout.

Amey says an overnight convoy system will be in place on the southbound carriageway near Broxden Roundabout between 10pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Work will be carried out to repair the road surface damaged by the fire.

The road has been closed following the fire
The lorry fire on the A9 near Perth. Image: Stephanie McFadzean

A spokesperson said: “An overnight convoy will be in place on the A9 southbound carriageway near Broxden Roundabout on Wednesday March 5 between 10pm and 6am.

“The convoy will be located approximately 560m south of Broxden Roundabout.

“The traffic management is required so work can be carried out to repair damaged surface areas of the carriageway, caused by a vehicle fire yesterday.”

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 1 remains closed, and lane 2 is currently running.

“This lane closure will remain in place overnight for emergency works.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution.”

The Courier has contacted Bear Scotland for more information about the roadworks.

