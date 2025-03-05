SGN blames drivers in Kinross jumping red lights for causing ‘system reset’ queues

Scottish Gas Networks says drivers jumping red lights were to blame for traffic queues during gas works in Kinross.

A project to upgrade the gas network has been taking place at the Muirs, outside the Green Hotel, with three-way and four-way lights being installed.

Locals say the system has been causing “horrendous” traffic build-ups on Springfield Road and the Muirs.

Some residents were even unable to leave their driveways due to queuing traffic.

SGN says the long hold-ups were caused by motorists “jumping” the lights and triggering multiple system resets.

Kinross residents unable to leave driveways due to ‘horrendous’ traffic queues

One resident said: “The upgrades have been needed for a long time but when you have roadworks all around it becomes a problem.

“The M90 is closed from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night and there are roadworks in Glenfarg so people are having to come this way.

“People have been saying the lights are malfunctioning but it is because people keep driving through the red lights.

“We sat on our driveway for 20 minutes and ended up having to get out the car and asking cars to move back.

“Some drivers have also been going up onto the pavement to get past the lights, and one night a man walking was nearly hit.”

They added: “When we are in the house we can hear people beeping at each other and shouting at each other.

“When I am doing the dishes at the window it is comical.

“There is no road at the moment that isn’t covered in roadworks.

“It took me 45 minutes to get from the doctors’ surgery to the chemist the other day, a journey which usually takes a maximum of 20 minutes.

“This road takes a hell of a lot of traffic and it is not big enough and not wide enough as it is.

“It is bad management to have this all going on at one time.”

SGN says queues caused by drivers ‘jumping red lights’

The project is to replace and upgrade gas mains began mid-January.

The lights have since been removed from the Muirs after the completion of the works.

However, the gas network operator says they may be re-implemented at a later date.

An SGN spokesperson said: “We’ve been working on our gas network in this location recently and had three-way and four-way temporary lights in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Unfortunately motorists were choosing to jump the red lights, causing a system reset to ‘hold red’, which is a built-in safety feature.

“The resets added much more wait time for everyone and formed queues on the main road blocking some driveways.

“Our lights here were removed on Sunday and this section of our work in the Muirs was completed and reinstated.

“We may need to re-implement temporary lights at a later date to complete the remainder of our work in the road, but we’re currently assessing our pipeline maps to determine if the lights will be required.

“We aim to be off the Muirs completely in approximately two weeks. After that, another two weeks of work is left at Springfield Road, then we will be finished the Kinross upgrade project.

“We appreciate this is a very busy area.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their continued patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused by our works.”

Police probe as saw stolen from Kinross gas works site

The project has also been disrupted by the alleged theft of a circular saw from the work site on Monday.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following the theft of a saw which happened between 10.30am and 11am on Monday, March 3, at the Muirs, Kinross.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1495 of 3 March, 2025.”