SGN blames drivers in Kinross jumping red lights for causing ‘system reset’ queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

SGN blames drivers in Kinross jumping red lights for causing ‘system reset’ queues

Work has been taking place to upgrade the gas network with three-way and four-way traffic lights installed.

By Ellidh Aitken
Roadworks on B996 Muirs in Kinross
Roadworks on the Muirs, Kinross. Image: Supplied

Scottish Gas Networks says drivers jumping red lights were to blame for traffic queues during gas works in Kinross.

A project to upgrade the gas network has been taking place at the Muirs, outside the Green Hotel, with three-way and four-way lights being installed.

Locals say the system has been causing “horrendous” traffic build-ups on Springfield Road and the Muirs.

Some residents were even unable to leave their driveways due to queuing traffic.

SGN says the long hold-ups were caused by motorists “jumping” the lights and triggering multiple system resets.

Kinross residents unable to leave driveways due to ‘horrendous’ traffic queues

One resident said: “The upgrades have been needed for a long time but when you have roadworks all around it becomes a problem.

“The M90 is closed from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night and there are roadworks in Glenfarg so people are having to come this way.

“People have been saying the lights are malfunctioning but it is because people keep driving through the red lights.

“We sat on our driveway for 20 minutes and ended up having to get out the car and asking cars to move back.

“Some drivers have also been going up onto the pavement to get past the lights, and one night a man walking was nearly hit.”

The Muirs in Kinross. Image: Google Street View

They added: “When we are in the house we can hear people beeping at each other and shouting at each other.

“When I am doing the dishes at the window it is comical.

“There is no road at the moment that isn’t covered in roadworks.

“It took me 45 minutes to get from the doctors’ surgery to the chemist the other day, a journey which usually takes a maximum of 20 minutes.

“This road takes a hell of a lot of traffic and it is not big enough and not wide enough as it is.

“It is bad management to have this all going on at one time.”

SGN says queues caused by drivers ‘jumping red lights’

The project is to replace and upgrade gas mains began mid-January.

The lights have since been removed from the Muirs after the completion of the works.

However, the gas network operator says they may be re-implemented at a later date.

Drivers in the town have endured queues due to roadworks. Image: Supplied

An SGN spokesperson said: “We’ve been working on our gas network in this location recently and had three-way and four-way temporary lights in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Unfortunately motorists were choosing to jump the red lights, causing a system reset to ‘hold red’, which is a built-in safety feature.

“The resets added much more wait time for everyone and formed queues on the main road blocking some driveways.

“Our lights here were removed on Sunday and this section of our work in the Muirs was completed and reinstated.

“We may need to re-implement temporary lights at a later date to complete the remainder of our work in the road, but we’re currently assessing our pipeline maps to determine if the lights will be required.

“We aim to be off the Muirs completely in approximately two weeks. After that, another two weeks of work is left at Springfield Road, then we will be finished the Kinross upgrade project.

“We appreciate this is a very busy area.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their continued patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused by our works.”

Police probe as saw stolen from Kinross gas works site

The project has also been disrupted by the alleged theft of a circular saw from the work site on Monday.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following the theft of a saw which happened between 10.30am and 11am on Monday, March 3, at the Muirs, Kinross.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1495 of 3 March, 2025.”

More from News

Breaking news
Big rescue operation after vehicle goes into water near Kirriemuir
The Fun Parx in Douglas, Dundee.
Funparx Dundee: All we know so far about plans for new family entertainment centre
Alana Peden has seen a jewellery party boom at East Nook Studio in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Meet the St Andrews silversmith hosting jewellery making hen parties
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I need to get to my mum'
Fire at Maison Dieu Church, Brechin.
Live from Brechin church fire: Homes evacuated as local tells of 'wild' blaze
4
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
Perth 'snubbed' again as it misses out on new UK Government cash
Glenrothes High School, Fife
EXCLUSIVE: Five suspended after gang attack at Fife high school
The car on its roof on the A90. Image: Andrew Robson
Car crashes onto roof on A90 near Longforgan
The traffic lights at the Swallow Roundabout are now active. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Traffic lights at major Dundee roundabout switched on after months of roadworks
4
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
18th-century Burntisland pub set to be sold at auction

Conversation