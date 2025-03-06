Meet the Angus apprentice stonemason, 25, protecting Arbroath Abbey

Sarah Tebbs hoped a change of direction would help her carve out a new and rewarding career.

The 25-year-old apprentice stonemason is fulfilling that dream in the stunning setting of 847-year-old Arbroath Abbey.

And Sarah is encouraging other women to consider taking up the traditional skill in a career path seemingly set in stone since her days at primary school.

The former outdoor activities instructor is doing an apprenticeship in stonemasonry with Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Skills at risk register being drawn up

HES is working with the Institute of Conservation (Icon) and other partners to develop a new risk register highlighting the traditional building and heritage skills under greatest threat.

These include thatching, traditional stained and leaded glass making, architectural blacksmithing, and stonemasonry.

Sarah, who is originally from Lincoln, first became interested in learning stonemasonry when she visited her home city’s 11th century cathedral on a primary school trip.

But it was only recently that she decided to pursue it as a career through her apprenticeship.

She says the country is “full of historic buildings in need of repair”.

But she believes not enough people are aware that learning traditional skills can lead to a fulfilling career.

“As I work in conservation, not construction, the pace is very different,” Sarah said.

“Our aim is to ensure every action we take will not cause damage to our monuments.

“Every job, no matter how small, requires careful assessment, planning and approvals, which can take time.”

She added: “Our upcoming project is replacing several damaged cills at the Abbot’s House in Arbroath Abbey.”

It’s part of a programme which led HES to close off parts of the sandstone ruins to the public after Covid.

“The stone is ready to be cut, but we need all relevant approvals and checks in place.

“All the cutting we do at college is done by hand, using techniques stonemasons have used for centuries.

“The main difference is the strength and quality of our tools – nylon mells instead of wood, and stronger chisels, sharpened on a bench grinder rather than by hand.

“Power tools and machinery have made shaping stone more efficient.

“But knowing traditional methods is essential.”

Demand for traditional skills increasing

HES says demand for such skills is growing rapidly, partly because of the urgent need to retrofit historic buildings to help meet national net-zero targets.

HES is the largest stonemasonry trainer in Scotland.

However, there are no courses for architectural blacksmithing at all, or thatching north of Arbroath.

Sarah added: “How many children do you think know what a stonemason is?

“You can’t aspire to a job you don’t know exists.

“I’m here because I was exposed to it at a young age and carried that curiosity into adulthood.

“This country is full of historic buildings in need of repair. But not enough people have the skills and knowledge to repair them without risking further damage.

“Stonemasonry is a male-dominated field, which can be intimidating, especially if you are not used to that environment.

“I have spoken to young women who didn’t think this was something they could do.

“It’s strange to hear that in 2025, but there are still social and psychological barriers that can prevent us from pursuing careers in construction.

“I want to show that stonemasonry is a role for any gender.”

Dr David Mitchell, director of cultural assets at HES, said:

“We’re delighted Sarah is enjoying her apprenticeship and is already gaining experience working on some very important projects.

“We have been sounding the alarm on Scotland’s heritage skills shortage for some time and it is now reaching a critical point.

“Traditional skills are not just about conserving the past; they are crucial to Scotland’s future, particularly in our efforts to achieve net-zero.”