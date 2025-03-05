Car crashes onto roof on A90 near Longforgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car crashes onto roof on A90 near Longforgan

Drivers are facing delays on the Dundee-bound carriageway.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Andrew Robson
The car on its roof on the A90. Image: Andrew Robson
The car on its roof on the A90. Image: Andrew Robson

A car has crashed onto its roof on the A90 near Longforgan.

Emergency services have been called to the Dundee-bound carriageway.

One lane is blocked with traffic building in the area.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson, who is at the scene, said: “A car has crashed onto its roof off at the entrance to Longforgan Kennels and Cattery.

“Several emergency vehicles are at the scene.

“Traffic is getting by slowly at the moment.

“Firefighters left the scene at around 3.45pm.”

Queues on the A90 near the crash. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson

A fire service spokesperson said: “We got a call just after 3pm about a road crash on the A90 close to Longforgan.

“Two appliances from Macalpine Road fire station attended.

“No action was necessary from fire fighters at the scene.

“This was a one vehicle crash and we have now left.

“The matter is in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Traffic Scotland is warning drivers they face longer journey times.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

