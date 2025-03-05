Car crashes onto roof on A90 near Longforgan

A car has crashed onto its roof on the A90 near Longforgan.

Emergency services have been called to the Dundee-bound carriageway.

One lane is blocked with traffic building in the area.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson, who is at the scene, said: “A car has crashed onto its roof off at the entrance to Longforgan Kennels and Cattery.

“Several emergency vehicles are at the scene.

“Traffic is getting by slowly at the moment.

“Firefighters left the scene at around 3.45pm.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We got a call just after 3pm about a road crash on the A90 close to Longforgan.

“Two appliances from Macalpine Road fire station attended.

“No action was necessary from fire fighters at the scene.

“This was a one vehicle crash and we have now left.

“The matter is in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Traffic Scotland is warning drivers they face longer journey times.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

