BREAKING: Major fire at historic Brechin church

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a church in Brechin.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have six appliances at the fire at the town’s Maison Dieu Church in Maisondieu Lane.

The church is described as being well alight.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 3.49pm about a fire at the church.

“We have six appliances at the scene from Brechin, Montrose, Arbroath, Laurencekirk, Kirriemuir and Aberdeen.

“This is a level two fire for us so pretty significant.

“Crews are at the scene with others on the way.

“They are currently working out a plan for fighting the fire.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

